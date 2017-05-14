The Fate of the Furious, also known as Fast and Furious 8, was a huge box office hit on its opening weekend and has now collected more than $1B at the global box office. Despite the film being loved massively by the fans, viewers were somewhat disappointed to find out there was no post-credits scene. However, it seems like we were supposed to get one after all.

Reported by The Wrap, the post-credit scene was meant to be a small tag at the end of the film that would lead into a spin-odd film starring Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw. Why was the scene discarded?

A 'Candy-Ass' Feud Is To Blame

[Credit: Universal Pictures]

During production of #FastAndFurious8, the post-credit scene was filmed because producer Neal Moritz and Universal Pictures were quite impressed with the chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham played out while filming the eighth installment of the franchise. One source commented this about the chemistry between the two actors:

"They had early screenings where Johnson and Statham popped so much on-screen together that they were looking at doing a spinoff."

On the other hand, the scene was filmed without Vin Diesel's permission, with Moritz, Johnson and Statham going behind Diesel's back privately filming the scene. However, Vin Diesel's sister, Samantha Vincent — who was the executive producer for the film — found out about the Johnson and Statham post-credits scene and reported back to Vin Diesel, who was "enraged" and discarded the scene without hesitation.

Final Thoughts

Neal Moritz was intending to have the scene make the theatrical release before it was removed. However, according to one source, the post-credits scene will be available on the DVD and Blu-ray when it is released in July.

With that all in place, attention is now on #FastAndFurious9, ahead of its release on April 19, 2019.

Have you seen Fast and Furious 8 yet, if so, what was your favorite part of the film?

