Spider-Man: Homecoming is a week away, and anticipation for the web-slinger's return to the MCU is higher than it has ever been. With critics calling it one of the best superhero movies ever made, and fans clamoring for every detail they can, saying we are excited is an understatement. Audiences everywhere will be treated to the John Hughes/Freaks and Geeks-esque high school #SpiderMan film that we have always wanted.

One notable difference from previous films in the Spidey canon is his inclusion in the #Marvel Cinematic Universe. Naturally, Marvel Studios will do its best to integrate the character into the #MCU with the most popular character in their sandbox, Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. After their chemistry (and banter) in Captain America: Civil War, that was a no brainer, but Stark wasn't always supposed to be Spidey's mentor.

With Great Power

'Iron Man 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

It has been a long time since we've seen Nicholas J. Fury make an appearance in the MCU. After his shoehorned cameo in Avengers: Age of Ultron, he was last seen working at the Avengers facility in upstate New York. Though we didn't see him there during the events of Civil War — or the entirety of Phase Three — we do have the right to wonder what the character is doing at this point in time.

Planning his original pitch for Homecoming, Cop Car helmer Jon Watts pictured and seriously considered Fury as Parker's mentor. The other candidate vying for the role was Tony Stark, who was ultimately cast as Peter's instructor in the finished project.

This is what the director had to say about the choice via io9:

"Interestingly, while Tony was the obvious choice, especially after the events of Civil War, Watts created images of Nick Fury as the mentor in the story in early 'mood reels' before getting the job. I don’t know what the situation would be, but that would be a person he’d want to get in trouble with.”

The source claims the Watts and Marvel leaned on Stark not only for their relationship in Civil War, but according to Tom Holland, a loophole that had always bothered both them and fans:

“The original Spider-Man [suit] in this movie is all made by Peter Parker. The original webshooters, goggles, that’s all Peter Parker tech, it’s just been upgraded by Tony Stark. I often find that in previous movies, him making his Spider-Man suit is a little far fetched. Our Spider-Man suit has the justification because it was made by Tony Stark.”

Would He Have Brought Fury-ous Anger?

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Though it didn't see the light of day, one could always wonder what it could've been like if Samuel L. Jackson did appear in the movie. If you're anything like Stan Lee, #SpiderManHomecoming would have definitely fulfilled your wishes:

“Sam Jackson can do the best angry, tough guy you could imagine...and every time I see him in the movie he’s so quiet and soft and I’m waiting for him to get excited and yell at people and he never does. So I don’t know why they don’t make him more like I picture him being.”

Putting him in a one-on-one session with a superhero in training would have shown the former Director of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s character in a whole new way. By being a teacher and a mentor, one can assume that it would've brought out Fury's humanity. Though we like him badass, it's better to have a fully fleshed-out character rather than a one-dimensional one. After knocking it out of the park in The Winter Soldier, fans have been waiting for Fury's return to the MCU. Homecoming would have brought out another side of Fury's character, as well of showing him roasting Peter for his naive decisions.

Unlike Stark, who was always known to be a outgoing type (though he has evolved past that as a character), Fury puts discipline on a pedestal. He's a soldier, and would've been a great foil to the teenage Peter Parker. Overall, it would've been awesome to see some Terence Fletcher-grade insults from Fury scolding Parker for his mistakes.

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters July 7.

