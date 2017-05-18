In February of 2017, Netflix released an original documentary series called Abstract: The Art of Design. Each episode is self-contained, follows one person and showcases his or her abilities and accomplishments in a particular field.

One of my past jobs was working for a production company that made documentary shows for A&E and The History Channel. This was before the alien pawn stars with storage lockers replaced shows about the history of guns, trains and war. This has made me extremely skeptical and critical of anything that calls itself a #documentary series. Yet, I found that this series was extremely deceptive, as the descriptions sounded boring and seemed to be about people you have never heard of nor know their work. If you thought like I did, then you are completely mistaken.

'Lilo and Stitch' [Credit: Dsiney / Buena Vista Pictures]

The Overall Series

The word to focus on in the title of this series is "Abstract." Dictionary.com defines it as:

"something that concentrates in itself the essential qualities of anything more extensive or more general, or of several things; essence."

The series is less of an A&E-style biography about the specific designers and more about how design plays a role in the world. Because of this, it is not weighted down with linear backstory, detailed resumes, or defining the specific details of the artist's current job title. The episodes have pieces of all those things sprinkled throughout the episode as ways to illustrate something being discussed.

Since each episode is just under an hour in length, the series is able to spend time with each person. It is not a fast-paced, over-cut montage sequence that highlights only the basic outline. It shows you not only how an artist works on a project, but the artist's work and home life as well. It has a nice rhythm and pace to the episodes.

The Episodes/The Designers

Because each episode is self-contained, you can watch them in any order. Here is a list with some keywords to better help you pick an episode to start with:

Christoph Niemann — New Yorker illustrator, doodler, fun Instagram posts

— New Yorker illustrator, doodler, fun Instagram posts Tinker Hatfield — Nike shoe designer, Air Jordans, sports

— Nike shoe designer, Air Jordans, sports Es Devlin — Set designer, music, concerts, works with Beyonce and Adele

— Set designer, music, concerts, works with Beyonce and Adele Bjarke Ingels — Architect, environment-friendly, fun looking buildings

— Architect, environment-friendly, fun looking buildings Ralph Gilles — Car designer for Fiat Chrysler/Dodge/Ram/Jeep, designed the Viper

— Car designer for Fiat Chrysler/Dodge/Ram/Jeep, designed the Viper Paula Scher — Graphic Designer, creates logos, NY Public Theater, font trend-setter

— Graphic Designer, creates logos, NY Public Theater, font trend-setter Platon — Photographer, Time Life Portraits, Social Justice, Human Rights

— Photographer, Time Life Portraits, Social Justice, Human Rights Ilse Crawford — Interior Decorator, works with IKEA, designs furniture

These artists are all very engaging, diverse in their backgrounds, and seem very down to Earth with how they got their start and how their careers have progressed. One thing that a lot of them have in common is that their parents wanted them to be engineers.

The Visual Style

Much like the subjects of the episodes, the creator of the series, Scott Dadich, is someone you recognize by his former title — Editor-in-Chief of Wired Magazine — more so than by his name. His goal in the visual style was to not make them like other design documentaries.

"Restrained, polished, pretty - so many of them look like a moving version of a coffee table book. You’ve got softly lit interviews, esoteric conversations, and subtle tracking shots of wide landscapes beneath unobtrusive music. Most of it is clean, minimal, and boring as hell."

Design is incorporated into the way the subject is presented. It is more than just talking heads, background footage, and stills. It is fun to watch and moves with flair from one topic to the next without overdoing the amount of edits.

The Inspiration

You may wonder why you should watch this when you are not interested in design at all. This why the series is so engaging. It is hard to fathom how much these people affect the things you see, the places you go and the products you use every day. The work they do sends ripples out into the rest of the world.

Design can find its way into all the different nooks and crannies of your life, no matter what industry you may work in. The show points out these little things that add art to your life without you realizing. As with most things, once you are aware of something, it is hard not to notice it going forward.

Find The Time For Art

Now that you know a bit more about this series, pick an episode to start with, sit back and enjoy. After you come to the same conclusion I did, you can follow them on social media and add even more design and art in your life. Enjoy!

Watch it on #Netflix

Follow them on Twitter: Abstract Netflix

Follow their Twitter Hashtag: #TheArtofDesign

Follow them on Instagram: AbstractDesign

(Sources: Wired)