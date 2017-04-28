The first episode of American Gods is set to hit screens nationwide this Sunday, and already the question regarding exactly what the first season will cover has fans of the novel scratching their lids. How will they fit such a convoluted storyline within but a handful of episodes? And will we get to see a second season, given that Neil Gaiman's fantastical masterpiece doesn't have a sequel itself?

Thankfully, the answers to these questions has simple answers, so join us after the jump as we aim to tackle this question: Will #AmericanGods get a a sequel?

How Much Of The Novel Will Be Covered In 'American Gods' Season 1?

With over 600 pages of narrative to transform into a gripping #TV adaptation, to say that showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green had a mammoth task on their hands would be an understatement. Brimming with themes of belief, magic and immigration, American Gods boasts so much colorful content that begs attention and contemplation it would be nigh on impossible to include everything in one eight-part series. So, to put it bluntly, they're not.

The first season of American Gods will carry us through the first third of the novel, ending — one would assume — at the point we meet the Gods in their nascent form in The House on the Rock, while riding the World's Largest Carousel. However, given that Shadow's (Ricky Whittle) first encounter with Media (Gillian Anderson) occurs after that point, this may not be the case — or, events perhaps will occur in a different order than in the book.

Laura's carnage 'American Gods' [Credit: Starz]

See also:

In addition to that, the scene in which Shadow's dead wife, Laura (Emily Browning) obliterates the New God's henchmen in the train carriage also happens after the House on the Rock scene. And, given that the trailer showed us a clip of her walking down a street drenched in blood (which, again I assume, is not hers), indicates that things might happen out of order. But let's see.

Will 'American Gods' Get A Second Season?

Given that only one third of the novel will provide the content for Season 1, with many episodes beefing out the narrative (for example, Laura Moon's backstory will be the main focus of episode four), there is an absolute ton of potential for not only a second season, but a third or a forth — should Starz give it the green light.

More excitingly still, Neil Gaiman recently told The Hollywood Reporter that once he's wrapped up his current projects — penning a sequel to his TV show and novel Neverwhere called The Seven Sisters, and a children's book, he will legit write a follow-up to American Gods. Yes, I shit you not:

"After that, I will probably write a very funny children's book as a giant palate cleanser, because I think I'll need it. And when that's done, I will start American Gods 2."

YES, GAIMAN! Go forth and give us more sweet magic, we pray thee!

Will There Be An 'American Gods' Movie?

While there's nothing in the pipeline for an American Gods movie at present, that's definitely not to say that there won't be at some point — everyone knows that Hollywood is rebooting existing content left, right and center at the moment, so give it a few years and it could be the case with this, too. My money, however, would be on an American Gods spin-off movie, based on Neil Gaiman's novel Anansi Boys, which delves into the aftermath of death of the African trickster spider-God we meet in AG, Anansi. Read more about his character here: #AmericanGodsCharacters

Watch this space.

On a scale from one to OH MY GOD, how excited are you for American Gods?

(Source: THR)