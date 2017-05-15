NBC have released their new fall trailers, giving viewers a glimpse of what's to come for the TV season ahead. Among them was a new Law & Order True Crime series; a series focusing on a team of Special Ops heroes called The Brave; and possibly most exciting of all, a tiny taste of the upcoming Will & Grace revival.

The beloved comedy series finished its eight season run in 2006, much to the dismay of its loyal fanbase. Fortunately, official confirmation of a 12-episode ninth season came early this year. Now that's the kind of news that could warm even Karen Walker's cold heart.

Details are few and far between at this point, but there was one exciting detail revealed with NBC's official #WillandGrace teaser video. Check it out:

A 'Will & Grace' Musical?

At less than 30 seconds long, the teaser — which primarily features original cast members Debrah Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally having a good chuckle — doesn't show much. However, the writing on the clapper board refers to the episode being filmed as "Will & Grace Musical".

So what does this mean? Will the entire seventh season of Will & Grace be a musical, or will the season perhaps feature a single musical episode? Or is it possible that the producers are having a bit of a laugh at fans' expense? After all, the eccentric characters of Will & Grace have been known to spontaneously burst into song at any given moment. Is there any Will & Grace episode that didn't have some musical component?

There had been plans to produce a Broadway musical called Karen: The Musical back in 2009, but production was canned due to issues concerning the rights to the Karen Walker character. Perhaps this will be Megan Mullally's chance to have her musical moment after all.

Where Are They Now?

The 10 minute web special released during the 2016 election gave us a brief glimpse at how far the Will & Grace gang have come in the last decade. Karen and Stan are still together, and have been rubbing shoulders with Donald and Melania Trump; Jack is newly single; and Will and Grace appear to still be on good terms, despite their fallout in Season 8.

Will & Grace Season 9 will undoubtedly fill us in on the current status of both Grace and Will's relationships; what's going on with their respective kids; and of course, the latest happenings in Jack's never-ending search for stardom. And what's Rosita up to these days? With all these questions still burning fresh in fans' minds, the much-anticipated trailer for Season 9 couldn't come sooner.

What would you most like to see in the brand new season of Will & Grace?