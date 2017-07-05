After 12 years of being off the air, popular sitcom Will & Grace will return to NBC. Fans have been expecting some type of reunion since last September when the cast came together in a special election-themed ten-minute stint in support of Presidential candidate, Hilary Clinton.

Now, we have a new promo for the rebooted series, which will premiere on September 28.

11 years and a few later, they're back! #WillAndGrace, Thursdays this Fall on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/lcQvNeAscv — Will & Grace (@WillAndGrace) July 4, 2017

Series revivals are usually aimed at streaming services like Netflix, with shows like Fuller House (just renewed for its third season) Arrested Development, and Gilmore Girls. NBC will be one of the first to keep its #WillandGrace reboot on the original network — and it's easy to see why.

Will & Grace aired for eight seasons, featuring 200 episodes and winning 16 Emmys. It is also one of the last remnants of the networks "must-see TV" block of programming. The show is credited — along with Ellen — as being one of the first LGBTIQ series with openly gay main characters.

The series originally ran from 1998–2006 and featured Eric McCormack (Will), Debra Messing (Grace), Megan Mullally (Karen), and Sean Hayes (Jack). Season 9 will run for 12 episodes on NBC this fall. A five-minute teaser was released in May, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the new season.

What did you think about the promo for Will & Grace? Sound off in the comments below!

(Source: Dailymail.co.uk)