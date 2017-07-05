Baby Driver is brilliant, there's no doubt about it. Since its release the movie has been showered with high praise and box office success, and is being recognized for having one of the best soundtracks of this century. It's hardly surprising then that talks of a sequel are already on the cards.

To those who have yet to check out Edgar Wright's latest offering, this is not a film about a guy who drives babies around — something along the lines of Baby's Day Out from the mid '90s — although it may sound like it. Its plot is a spin on a guy — Baby (Ansel Elgort) — who deals with severe tinnitus, which he blocks out with music he creates using conversations and vintage equipment. He's also an insanely talented getaway driver. Check out the trailer below:

In an interview with Empire film podcast, Wright said the (potential) sequel's plot would follow Baby's life as a getaway artist. Instead of being just an apprentice, he'd be growing up and maturing into his trade:

"I sort of have an idea that if you did another one you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he’s not kind of the apprentice anymore.”

While this would prove to be interesting, Wright isn't known for sequels. Although he vaguely connected Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, it will be interesting to see whether he applies the same principle to Baby Driver, or goes for a more conventional option. While Sony hasn't commented to any outlet, let's assume the sequel get a green light seeing as it has already made $39 million in the domestic box office on a budget of $34 million.

I hope & pray you go and see it on a big screen. I wish you all the joy I felt: I just saw a good pal get the gold. By God- go check it out — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) June 27, 2017

Currently the movie sits at an 86% on Metacritic and a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Guillermo del Toro even wants you to go see it, which means you probably should.

What did you think of Baby Driver? Would you like to see a sequel?

Source: Empire Online