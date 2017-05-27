Justice League has been on everyone's mind since the recent announcement of Joss Whedon's takeover from Zack Snyder. Zack Snyder is a good man and it's a tragedy what happened with his family, but it's pretty awesome that Joss Whedon has been working with him from the start and is now finishing the film.

Honestly, with the supposed "Death of #Superman," we're wondering what is going to happen to the Codex? You know, the one that Jor-El put in Kal-El's body to maybe give Krypton a redo one day. It has all the DNA sequences of every future Kryptonian in Clark's body — and Batman just let his body rest in a field in Kansas with no protection.

You damn well know Batman knew why Zod was here on this planet. This also makes what Lex Luthor says at the end of the movie totally make sense (now). Darkseid and Steppenwolf are coming to Earth to extract the Codex from Clark's body to create the perfect Parademon. Also, why not grab the Mother Boxes while they're at it? Is this possible?

Yes, Without A Doubt!

Darkseid in 'Justice League' [Credit: DC Comics]

The biggest question is: Does he know about it? Yeah, it's safe to assume that's exactly what Lex was talking about. I'm pretty furious that it took me over a year to finally understand what that maniac meant. Or, was he just referring to the Mother Boxes and Clark's body is just a bonus?

So, they pick up Clark's body, but guess what? He comes back to life and they seriously start to drop deuces in their space trousers. This is where Steppenwolf is probably going to have manipulate the Big Boy Blue Scout. The obvious thing is to manipulate him into thinking that Wonder Woman and Batman didn't protect Lois and she is now dead. I'm talking about that Knightmare dream sequence actually starting to make sense now. Does that mean The Flash will travel back into time to warn Bruce in #JusticeLeague and he just overshot, but indirectly helped save the world at the same time? Yeah, I'm not sure either.

Will Darkseid try do this in the upcoming Justice League, or will the #DCEU just ignore this huge plot detail and make Batman look incredibly stupid by leaving Superman's body unguarded in the first place? Or, is this what jump-starts the movie? So many questions — too bad we have to wait until November!

Do you think this is possible?

(Source: ComicBook2Cast)