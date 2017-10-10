I know I speak for many fans when I say the new Justice League trailer looks pretty cool. There are many fun Easter Eggs hidden throughout the trailer, but one thing in particular sticks out: during the battle in the beginning of the trailer, we see Steppenwolf attack some soldiers but as the camera pans out, the land begins to transform into a dark volcanic state.

It looks as if he has started to terraform the planet to become more like Apokolips, which is very charred and volcanic in the comics. Furthermore, terraforming is not an uncommon practice in the #DCEU. In Man of Steel, General Zod tried to terraform Earth into a new Krypton. So, did Darkseid send Steppenwolf to Earth to terraform it to become an Apokolips outpost? All signs are currently pointing to yes — with a more sinister twist!

In Man of Steel, the Kryptonians required the use of a World Engine to terraform Earth. It would make sense that this technology was not indigenous to Krypton. In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Lex Luthor was told by the Kryptonian scout ship's A.I. that "the Kryptonian archive contains knowledge from 100,000 different worlds." Therefore, Apokolips could definitely have been one of those 100,000 different worlds and the New Gods would have access to the World Engine technology.

'Justice League' trailer [Credit: Warner Bros.]

In the #JusticeLeague trailer we hear Batman say "I had a dream, it was the end of the world." This dream is most likely a reference to the "Knightmare Sequence" in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In the dream sequence, the Earth is a vast apocalyptic landscape. There are many World Engine-like machines hovering above and fire shooting out of the Earth. On the ground, there is a giant omega symbol, which fans of the #DC comics know is symbol analogous with Darkseid. The "Knightmare Sequence" is very close to what we see happening in the new trailer, where we see the land becoming charred and fire spouting into the sky.

Batman is also heard saying something else in the trailer: "I think it's something more, something darker." What could be darker than an invasion? Well, in an invasion the current inhabitants of the planet would be wiped out. General Zod showed Superman in Man of Steel that humans would not survive the terraforming of Earth into a new Krypton. Darkseid may have Steppenwolf terraform Earth a different way in Justice League.

'Justice League' trailer [Credit: Warner Bros.]

From the footage we saw in the trailer, there is a human warrior that is transforming into something on the battlefield. His skin becomes rough and cracked while his teeth become sharper. Seeing this, it is highly possible that he is being turned into a Parademon by the terraforming process, as his new fangs and skin are very similar to those of the Parademons we saw in the "Knightmare Sequence" in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. If Steppenwolf succeeds in terraforming Earth for Darkseid, it would give Apokolips around 7.6 billion new slave soldiers to use in other invasions. Also, it would easily allow him to take on the 7,202 members of the Green Lantern Corps.

Parademon 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

In the comics, Parademons serve as the loyal army of Darkseid. They are genetically created on Apokolips' in laboratories and operate as soldiers and slaves. When Apokolips decides to mount an interplanetary invasion, Darkseid sends in waves of his Parademons as the advanced infantry. Also, though most Parademons are created in a lab, there are some Parademons bred from human stock, selected from the lowly populous that reside in the poorest districts of Apokolips. In the New 52 comics, more specifically Earth 2: World's End, Parademons are created from reformatted genetic material gleaned either from the living or dead remains of a native species during an inter-planetary invasion. So maybe there's basis in the comics for this kind of genetic modification.

What do you think? Could Steppenwolf be terraforming Earth for the planet and its inhabitants? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!

Justice League is due to hit theaters on November 17, 2017.