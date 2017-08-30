Euron Greyjoy is one of the most perplexing additions to Game of Thrones, and had an unorthodox involvement in Season 7. For many fans, Euron felt like a cipher; simply appearing in scenes with no real overarching purpose, and ultimately leaving no resonance to the narrative of Season 7. Then, everything changed when Cersei revealed her plan to use him as a glorified ferryman to collect the Golden Company of Essos.

Even with this new purpose, this move seems odd when you consider how integral his character is in the novels, but maybe HBO wants fans to shock when Euron changes the entire balance of power in Westeros when he arrives in Essos to collect Cersei's new sell swords. Euron has greater purpose in the books when he returned to the Iron Islands, so many fans are wondering why Game of Thrones has sent him across the Narrow Sea. Well, there's a chance that Dan Weiss and David Benioff have a rather intriguing plot to introduce with Season 8 involving this seemingly underused character.

How Will Euron Impact Season 8 of 'Game of Thrones'?

In the George R.R. Martin novels, Euron travels around the world, pillaging and plundering. During his travels, he discovers a magical weapon known as the Dragonbinder - a horn that can force any dragon to follow the will of the horn's master.

Many fans believed that since Game of Thrones combines aspects of Euron and Victarian into the version we see on screen, perhaps the Dragonbinder had been cut from the show altogether. It makes sense when you look at how Euron has been used in the series thus far. With his character taking a backseat to the major events in Season 7, this could change as Euron sails to Essos - where he could potentially find the ancient Valyrian weapon.

With a weapon like the Dragonbinder, Euron could change the entire landscape of power in Westeros, offering Euron a chance to claim one of the three dragons for himself. Yet, considering that there really hasn't been too many magical elements introduced outside of Melisandre and Thoros of Myr's resurrections, it seems a little far-fetched to introduce a horn that would allow someone to control a dragon.

Yet, Game of Thrones has already introduced the concept of a horn, but if you haven't read the books you may have missed it. When the Night King used Viserion to blast down The Wall in the season finale, he effectively showed us the power of another horn.

In the books, while marching south the Night King finds the Horn of Winter - a legendary horn that had the power to raise giants from the Earth and even take down the Wall itself. With Viserion blowing a hole through the wall, he essentially became the Horn of Winter, safely putting to rest the idea that there was a literal horn out in the wilds of the North. The same idea can easily be translated to Dragonbinder, where we may not see a horn, but Euron might still discover its power in other ways.

If Euron truly does find a weapon like the Dragonbinder, then it could drastically alter the status quo when he returns to Westeros, as he could claim any one of the three dragons in existence. While he could take the Night King's control over Viserion, there's also a chance that he might claim Rhaegon for himself - adding another potential twist to the prophecy that states 'the dragon must have three heads'.

