Introduced in Captain America: The First Avenger, Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter stole the hearts of Marvel fans all over the world. As a result of this, it didn't take long for Marvel Television to launch a TV spin-off starring the beloved character. Unfortunately, ABC cancelled the series after its second season, while Peggy's on-screen story seemingly came to an end in Captain America: Civil War.

But now, new rumors have left fans eagerly hoping that Atwell may reprise her role in Avengers 4 or Infinity War. Let's check out the evidence...

Here's What We Know

Back in July, Marvel fans sat up and took note when Atwell visited Marvel's Louis D'Esposito.

Look who came by to visit today. pic.twitter.com/mdIElLIEfQ — Louis D'Esposito (@louisde2) July 31, 2017

Atwell last appeared in a flashback scene back in 2015's Ant-Man and the Wasp. As Captain Marvel will be set in the '90s, fans eagerly suggested that she could reprise her role ready for this film's release in 2019. While that's possible, it's also worth noting that Atwell built a strong friendship with the Marvel team, and stayed in contact with them. She could quite easily have just been paying a visit to see an old friend.

Over the last few days, though, Atwell herself has posted an image on Instagram that got fans talking.

It's a selfie showing Atwell's face covered with mo-cop dots, an approach that was used in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Ant-Man to age the actress up. Avengers 4 is currently in production in Atlanta, and Marvel recently put out a casting call for actors to play parts in a small scene set in the '60s. It's possible that Atwell is actually on set in Atlanta, filming a small flashback scene for Avengers 4. At the same time though, the reality is that this isn't exactly strong evidence. Atwell herself has responded in the comments by insisting this was for another Disney production, Christopher Robin. In fact, it looks as though the photo has absolutely nothing to do with the #MCU at all.

The reality is that the as-yet-untitled Avengers 4 is still a subject of real mystery. Marvel won't even reveal the title, insisting that it's a spoiler! Meanwhile, Josh Brolin's Thanos has been confirmed to play a key role once again, even though a surprising number of scenes appear to be set on Earth. That includes this mysterious '60s scene, which fans are hoping will include a cameo from Hayley Atwell.

The reality though is that we know next to nothing about Avengers 4. The little details we do know are often contradictory, suggesting that #Marvel have a lot of surprises in store for their fans. Sure, it's entirely possible that Atwell will cameo in a flashback scene of some kind. At the moment, though, the evidence is pretty slim, especially given that Atwell is working on another movie.