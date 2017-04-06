So the sun has finally on Monterey, a seething hotbed of savage school moms, violent Elvis-themed fundraisers and vicious murder — but the question on everybody's lips is: will HBO's Big Little Lies get a Season 2 sequel?

With the director Jean-Marc Vallée saying a Big Little Lies sequel is absolutely out of the question but with two of the Show's main stars, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, already petitioning heavily for Season 2 — a sequel could definitely be on the cards. Oh, and that's without even mentioning the ambiguous final scene which left a lot of questions unanswered....

Beware, major Big Little Lies spoilers lie ahead!

Why Big Little Lies Will Get A Season 2 Sequel

According to Harpers Bazaar, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman who initially optioned the rights to the Big Little Lies novel that the TV Show is based on, have also optioned another of author (Liane Moriarty's) books, 'Truly Madly Guilty.' While not a direct sequel to Big Little Lies, it's clear that the stars enjoy both working with Liane and with each other, and want to do so again in the future.

However, Reese also made it clear that she would specifically champion a direct Big Little Lies sequel. In an Instagram Live session before the finale premiere, Vanity Fair recorded Reese as saying the following:

“One of the main questions everyone keeps asking us is, is there going to be a Season 2.”

Which she quickly followed up with:

“We’ve been talking with the writer, and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty and tell her how much you want to see Big Little Lies 2. That would be good. She’s thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas.”

Even Renata Klein Thinks A Big Little Lies Sequel Is a Good Idea

So, clearly the Show's A-listers are pretty keen to get a Big Little Lies sequel in the works! Indeed, at the same Instagram Live session, Reese's co-star Laura Dern who plays the indomitable Renata Klein reiterated these sentiments stating:

"We had the time of our lives making [Big Little Lies]. People are asking us a lot if there is room for a Season 2 of this, and I know there is a lot of discussion, so . . . whatever it is, we will come up with something really fun for sure.”

Seriously, Just Look How Much Fun The Stars Had Filming Big Little Lies

Managing to get this many beautiful people in one place is itself worthy of an Emmy or two, but the fact that the Big Little Lies stars seem to actually genuinely like each other — Reese and Laura even taking a holiday together with their kids in tow — means that they're all the more likely to champion a second Season!

And As For That Final Scene - Who's Looking Through Those Binoculars!?

'Big Little Lies' [Credit: HBO]

With Episodes averaging a colossal 7 million viewers across all of HBO's platforms, Big Little Lies proved that it managed to find a loyal and sizable fanbase, many of whom would be overjoyed to see a Big Little Lies sequel in the future. With this in mind, we need only reference the final scene in which we see the Monterey moms blissfully hanging out on the beach, bonding over their collective murder cover-up on behalf of Bonnie and overseeing their menagerie of kids splashing about on the shore.

But, it appears they are not alone. The finale scene leaves a somewhat bitter taste in the mouth as we realize the moms are being watched through a pair of binoculars by an unknown person. Now if this doesn't scream unresolved plot development and the producers hinting at the potential for a Season 2, I don't know what does.

But, The Big Little Lies Director Doesn't Want A Season 2

Unfortunately for fans however, Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter made his opinions on a sequel pretty clear:

“To do a Season 2, I’m not for it. Let’s move on and do something else!”

However, he does seem to waver over his certainty at the prospect of working with this selection of A-list Hollywood talent again:

“If there’s an opportunity to reunite with Reese [Witherspoon,] Nicole [Kidman,] and these characters, of course, I’ll be a part of it. But Big Little Lies One is a one-time deal. Big Little Lies 2? Nah. The end is for the audience to talk about. Imagine what you want to imagine and that’s it. We won’t give you a Season 2 because it’s so good like this. Why spoil it?"

Which begs the question - why include those ambiguous binoculars in the closing scene then....