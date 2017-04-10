(WARNING: This article contains potential Thor: Ragnarok spoilers.)

This week, the trailer for Thor: Ragnarok debuted, surprising us all with tons of amazing footage from Thor's next adventure, which appears to traverse the nine realms and beyond. Among the spectacular scenes teased in the trailer, Hela's appearance was definitely a highlight.

Stop, It's Hammer Time

Not only did Hela (played by Cate Blanchett) introduce herself to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she did so by making a huge statement, if you can call destroying Thor's hammer a statement.

Apart from unleashing her wrath on #Thor and his home of Asgard, it's Hela's appearance that is of interest here. Considering how her appearance is near identical to that of the comics, it's safe to assume that her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might also reflect that of her comic counterpart.

Raising Hel

In the comics, #Hela is the Asgardian goddess of death who rules over Niflheim, otherwise known as Hel (with one "L"). Hela was appointed to rule Hel by Odin. She often attempts to extend her rule of Hel into Asgard, which is probably why we see her attacking Asgard in the trailer for Thor: Ragnarok.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

That said, this similarity between the comics and the MCU versions of Hela seem to indicate that director Taika Waititi wanted them to be one and the same.

Comparing Hela's Appearance In 'Thor: Ragnarok' To That Of The Comics

For now, let's take a minute to analyze Hela's look in #ThorRagnarok versus her most iconic appearance from the comics.

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

In our first look at Hela, she has hair draped over shoulders in a black and green dress similar to the one she's worn in the comics. The major difference between the MCU's Hela and the comics version is the headdress Hela wears. However, a second look at Hela gives us a more classic look at the character.

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Hela's second appearance does prove she will take on her more iconic appearance from the comics, sporting the more traditional-looking headpiece. Within the montage of shots depicting Hela's invasion on Asgard, she seemingly returns to her less pointed look, suggesting that she's adopt this more subtle (if you consider the emo-sorceress look subtle) appearance for the majority of Thor: Ragnarok.

Keeping Her Connection Lo-ki

Aside from her look in Ragnarok, there'll likely be additional elements from Hela's comic history thrown into her role within the MCU. If so, the MCU's version of Hela could also be depicted as Loki's daughter.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

In the comics, Hela was revealed to be Loki's daughter — will the MCU will use that element in its version of this story? Logically speaking, it seems like a plausible inclusion when considering with the necessity for someone to free Hela from her prison.

According to Blanchett, when speaking with Entertainment Weekly, she revealed Hela is "accidentally" released from prison, which we can assume is Nifelheim, Hela's domain of Hel.

"She’s been locked away for millennia, getting more and more cross, and then, with a mistake, she get unleashed and she ain’t getting back in that box.”

Fatherly Love?

This isn't Hela's first time coming to life on screen. 'Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes' [Credit: Disney-ABC TV]

According to new evidence via an interview with Time, Blanchett indicates that it is, in fact, Loki who "accidentally" releases Hela from her prison:

"In the film, Thor discovers that his devious brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has been impersonating their missing father, Odin, and ruling Asgard. But Loki doesn't make the best ruler as he accidentally releases the imprisoned Hela."

It was Loki who worked with Hela to start Ragnarok in the "Attack On Asgard" comics, so it's safe to say that Ragnarok is taking a note from that narrative. Yet, if the Thor/Loki team-up does happen in the film as the trailer suggests, it'll mean that Hela has grown beyond Loki's control.

Final Thoughts

While the extent of the Loki and Hela relationship is still unconfirmed for the next Thor film, it definitely seems like something suspicious is afoot. In the comics, the two shared a strong partnership, and it looks like both Loki and Hela will play roles in the destruction of Asgard. That said, we still have no answer to the now prevalent question: Did Loki knowingly release Hela to destroy Asgard?

'Thor: Ragnarok' Concept Art [Credit: Marvel Studios]

What do you think of Hela's entrance to the MCU in Thor: Ragnarok? Loyal to the comics or not? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Thor: Ragnarok premieres November 3rd, 2017.