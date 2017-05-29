It's one thing to grow up watching Star Wars and an entirely different experience to become a central character in the saga that shaped a generation and changed franchise filmmaking ever since. However, Oscar Isaac is one of the lucky few to be a part of both. In an interview with the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the best pilot in the galaxy opened up about his first Star Wars experience, stealing the script of The Force Awakens and a touching experience with the late Carrie Fisher.

After being absent for a significant amount of time in The Force Awakens, Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) had a total of two scenes with the late Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa) in the entire movie. That's why he was particularly elated to inform Stephen Colbert when he was asked whether Poe Dameron got to share any scenes with Leia in The Last Jedi,

Stephen: "We were lucky enough, right before she passed, to have Carrie Fisher on -- to talk about her book and her first 'Star Wars' experience. Without giving anything away, did you do any scenes with her character? Did Poe Dameron and Leia have scenes?" Oscar: "Actually a large amount of the stuff that I got to do was with Carrie, which was amazing. It was the first day of shooting was a scene with Carrie and it was still - y'know, often times that first day, filmmakers are trying to get the tone figured out - and I remember it was a scene where I come up to talk to her and she is very upset with me and slaps me. And Rian [Johnson] kept doing it over and over again and it ended up being 27 takes of Carrie just leaning in - and every time she hit a different spot on my face."

So, for those who say that acting is easy, they might consider retracing their words if they still think it's easy to get slapped twenty-seven times. But what's truly interesting is the "large amount" of screen time that will be shared between Poe Dameron and Princess Leia. As we say our final farewell to the beloved Carrie Fisher, will their on-screen interactions put Poe in charge of the Resistance?

Will Poe Dameron Lead The Resistance In 'Star Wars IX'?

As Lucasfilm have confirmed that Leia Organa will not be present in the untitled Star Wars Episode IX, the events of The Last Jedi will be leaving a gaping hole at the very centre of what makes the Resistance strong. The scene described by Isaac also looks to be the cause of a rift between Leia and Poe, two key figures of the Resistance. Due to the absence of Leia, Episode IX might see Poe Dameron taking on the reigns of the Resistance, while proving his mettle after being the cause of Leia's disappointment.

During the final onslaught on Starkiller Base, Poe displayed exemplary leadership skills by heading his squad and successfully destroying the death machine. With Rey (Daisy Ridley) off on her Jedi training, Finn (John Boyega) in a comatose and the entirety of the Resistance resting on the shoulders of Leia, it is understandable for there to be internal conflict after being attacked for the umpteenth time by the First Order. As the consequences of reality has compelled the creators of Star Wars to alter the course of the story, it makes perfect sense for Poe Dameron, the "best pilot in the fleet" to be the one facing this daunting task.

If this is the case, it couldn't be more fitting - considering Isaac's love for the franchise. While discussing his personal history with Star Wars, Oscar Isaac mentioned that Return of the Jedi was the first movie that he had watched in the theater and even tried to steal the script he'd used for The Force Awakens as a memento.

Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Throughout the interview, Isaac articulately conveyed his love for Carrie Fisher, praising her intelligence and expressing his gratitude for being able to work with the legend,

She was by far the quickest-witted, funniest, most down-to-earth, real human beings I had the opportunity to work with. She does amazing work in this and it was definitely a heartbreaker.

With The Force Awakens, J.J. Abrams successfully revived the classic franchise for the next generation, and it would be fitting for Carrie Fisher to hand over Princess Leia's role as leader of the Resistance to Poe, given Isaac's adoration for the actress and her achievements.

(Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert)