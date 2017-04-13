Will Smith has lopped off his son Jaden's infamous dreads with a mystery implement in preparation for the younger Smith's role in Life In A Year.

In a Facebook post ominously captured with the words "maybe I should’ve used scissors," #WillSmith also cosplayed as The Weeknd by plopping Jaden's bleached tendrils onto his head.

#JadenSmith doesn't exactly look thrilled to be parting ways with his dreads that have taken him three years to cultivate, but in exchange he does get to smooch with his on screen love interest Cara Delevingne, so it's not all shorn heads and sadness.

Mitja Okorn's Life In A Year is sure to be even more upsetting than having your hair chopped off my your maniacally grinning father who is clearly enjoying himself a bit too much. The synopsis reads:

"The movie follows a 17 year old, who finds out that his girlfriend is dying, so he sets out to give her an entire life, in the last year she has left."

Would you let one of your parents chop your locks?