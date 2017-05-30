It's been a long time since Will Smith was first making people laugh as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. These days, he's an A-list Hollywood actor with two Oscar nominations under his belt.

If you loved him in Suicide Squad or Collateral Beauty you’ll be dying to know the next Will Smith films where you can watch him in action. Unless you’re a die-hard fan, you might not know what upcoming Will Smith releases there are set to be and what he's up to in 2017. So to help keep you on top of his anticipated new movie releases, we've made a handy little list of the next Will Smith films. Check them out:

1. Bright

Release Date: December 2017

December 2017 Director: David Ayer

David Ayer Cast: Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace

As part of its push for more original content, #Netflix is backing this $90 million thriller from Suicide Squad director David Ayer. Will Smith stars in this fantasy action cop flick as Detective Scott Ward, who goes on patrol and encounters a dark world running amok with fairies and orcs. Joel Edgerton co-stars as Nick Jakoby, an Orc that becomes a cop.

Out of all Will Smith's upcoming movies, Bright is particularly noteworthy since all the rights are owned by Netflix. It's their first big-budget feature of the kind, and won't be shown in theaters. It will be available exclusively on the streaming service.

2. Bad Boys For Life

Release Date: 9 November 2018

9 November 2018 Director: Joe Carnahan

Joe Carnahan Cast: Martin Lawrence, Derrick Gilbert

For the first time in over a decade, Bad Boys is back on the list of Will Smith's upcoming movies. Although no plot details have been released yet, it seems pretty safe to assume that detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) will be up to their old tricks in this follow up to #BadBoys (1995) and #BadBoysII (2003). This time, in #BadBoysForLife, the cast list includes the addition of little Derrick Gilbert in the role of "Son." Throwing a kid into the mix seems like a recipe for disaster, which will hopefully make things even funnier.

3. Bad Boys 4

'Bad Boys 2' [Credit: Columbia]

Release date: 30 May, 2019

30 May, 2019 Director: TBA

TBA Cast: Martin Lawrence

Whatever happens in Bad Boys for Life, it looks like Smith and Lawrence are already signed on for a fourth follow-up in the Bad Boys franchise. But with no director or other stars signed on to #BadBoys4, we'll have to wait and see what happens with this one.