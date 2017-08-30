Suicide Squad may have been one of the most divisive superhero movies of recent memory, but DC and Warner Brothers considered Task Force X's first cinematic adventure to be a financial success, thus warranting a sequel. The upcoming title doesn't have anyone at the helm just yet, but its producers are so confident that they fast-tracked the sequel's development in the hopes of filming next year.

But now it seems that the studios have hit a bump in the road, as Will Smith schedule reportedly clashes with idea to fast-track Suicide Squad 2. Due to his incredibly busy schedule, the production of Will Smith's other titles may be a cause for delay, pushing the film's production back to fall 2018 at the earliest.

Deadshot Shoots Down DC's Fast-Tracking Plans

#WillSmith, who plays the expert assassin #Deadshot in Suicide Squad, will reprise his role in the sequel alongside the likes of Margot Robbie and Jared Leto. With the addition of some new faces, Smith and the other surviving characters from the first movie are expected to return - making it a challenge to find an appropriate production schedule that suits multiple A-list stars.

Smith will have to finish a bunch of other projects before he can join Task Force X's next black ops mission. This was reported by Variety's Justin Kroll, who revealed that production on Suicide Squad 2 is basically waiting for Smith's schedule to clear up before shooting.

So hearing at the earliest, SUICIDE SQUAD 2 won't go in to production until fall 2018 because of Smith's schedule with ALADDIN and GEMINI — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) August 29, 2017

In the mean time, it's safe to assume that Suicide Squad 2's writers are currently hard at work ironing out the script while the producers hunt for the perfect director to helm the upcoming sequel.

Will Smith Is a Very Busy Man Right Now

Right now, Smith is portraying the Genie in Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin. Directed by Guy Ritchie, this live action adaptation is described to be "ambitious and nontraditional," with Ritchie teasing a non-linear narrative. Smith will take up the role made famous by Robin Williams, so expect comedic shades of his Fresh Prince days to resurface. Production started in August of this year, and is expected to wrap up by January of 2018.

Afterwards, Smith will promote his original #Netflix movie #Bright in fall 2017. Helmed by Suicide Squad director David Ayer, Bright follows LAPD cop Daryl Ward (Smith) and his orc deputy Nick Jakoby (Joel Edgerton) as they patrol Los Angeles, where humans coexist with fantasy creatures. This fantastical take on a contemporary and gritty cop thriller will be available for streaming on December 22, 2017.

Finally, Smith will headline Ang Lee's sci-fi action flick, Gemini Man. After lingering in development for more than 20 years, Gemini Man was revived with the help of Lee and Smith, who plays an aging NSA agent who discovers that an assassin on his trail is actually a clone of his younger self. The movie is slated for an October 2019 release, meaning that production could theoretically begin in late 2017 or early 2018.

As previously stated, Suicide Squad 2 may begin shooting in the fall of 2018 and given Smith's current lineup, this potential production schedule makes sense. While this confirms that DC and Warner Brothers are still committed to give the DC Extended Universe's (#DCEU) "worst heroes ever" another outing, audiences may get to see it a lot later than they'd hoped for.

