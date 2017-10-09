Ever since his superhero debut in Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland has continued to charm the world with his surprisingly fresh and fun interpretation of Spider-Man. The exposure has significantly helped the actor expand his role in Hollywood and today, he is one of the industry's most sought-after young actors. Now, we are going to see this fresh face (or voice) team-up with a veteran A-list actor in an animated film.

Will Smith And Tom Holland To Star In Animated Movie ‘Spies in Disguise’

Tom Holland and Will Smith are teaming up

According to Variety, #TomHolland and #WillSmith are set to star in the upcoming animated movie Spies in Disguise. Fox Animation, Chernin Entertainment and Blue Sky Studios will produce the animated movie that is set for a 2019 release date.

Nick Bruno (Epic, The Peanuts Movie) and Troy Quane (Ice Age: Collision Course) will co-direct the feature, which will be the first feature-length directorial effort for both animators.

While we don't know too much about #SpiesInDisguise, we have a glimpse at what Smith and Holland's characters will look like and what this film is being based on.

Lance Sterling in 'Spies in Disguise' [Credit: Fox Animation]

Smith will be voicing Lance Sterling, debonair secret agent extraordinaire. In fact, he is the most awesome spy in the high octane, globetrotting world of international espionage. Lance is basically James Bond on steroids, charming and super-skilled. Saving the world is his occupation and nobody does it better.

We've seen Will Smith play similar live-action roles in the past such as Men in Black and Independence Day. However, animation is a different twist and Will Smith will certainly bring the charisma and humor to the character.

Walter in 'Spies in Disguise' [Credit: Fox Animation]

On the other hand, we have Walter, being voiced by Holland. Walter is a great mind, but perhaps not a great socializer. What he lacks in social skills, though, he makes up for in smarts and invention as the scientific genius who invents the gadgets Lance uses on his missions. If Lance Sterling is the animated equivalent of James Bond, then consider Walter his Q.

Obviously, after watching #SpiderManHomecoming, Tom Holland was the first person Fox Animation had in mind for this role. Holland perfectly portrayed the geeky, intelligent Peter Parker and now, he will be able to carry over some of that quirkiness to this project and give us a character worth investing in.

While we don't have much of a description to delve into, it still gives us a good grasp of what to expect from this animated buddy-cop movie:

When events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.

As a fan of animated films and both actors, I have every reason to look forward to this film. The plot seems simple yet entertaining enough to give us a compelling theater experience. It's based on the 2009 short film "Pigeon: Impossible," an original animated short film by Lucas Martell.

In the cute six-minute short, a secret agent nearly triggers a global conflict after a pigeon gets stuck in a government-issued nuclear briefcase. Given the brevity of the film, it's safe to assume that the feature-length movie will use "Pigeon: Impossible" as a source of inspiration and be mostly its own original piece of work. And in the world of sequels and reboots, it might be refreshing to see this film (especially with two new animation directors entering the playing field).

Spies in Disguise is scheduled to open in theaters on January 18, 2019.

What do YOU guys think of this movie premise? Are you excited to see Tom Holland and Will Smith work together? Discuss below!

