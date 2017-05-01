As The Flash Season 3 is dwindling down and we're about to finally find out who Savitar is behind the mask, there's only one thing left to ask: How will it all go down? As of now, we know that future Barry gave himself a device to help defeat #Savitar, but he'll need the help of Tracy Brand to get it to work. That's pretty much everything as Team Flash embarks on their most difficult and dangerous task yet — acting like adults. No, sorry, stopping Savitar! Lets take look at what to expect as Season 3 comes to an end in #TheCW's #TheFlash.

'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Tracy Brand Will Probably Be DeVoe In Season 4

'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Come on. If someone is smart enough to create technology that is way above Cisco's head, then she'll be a major player going forward. I understand that this isn't comic accurate, but that's a not reliable enough reason to not suspect her to turn sinister against Team Flash in Season 4. We all heard Abra Kadabra speak about Barry's greatest villains in Reverse-Flash, Zoom, Savitar and DeVoe. This is a great way to try to do something different.

'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Lastly, future Barry tells present Barry that he and Tracy met up quite recently, so in speeding up the future, Barry allows for things to play out totally differently than in the previous timeline. This is another lesson for Barry to learn about not messing with time. Personally, I'd love to see DeVoe turn all of Flash's regular rogues into metahumans.

'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Andrew Kreisberg has already announced that they're taking a path less traveled next season, and this is a perfect way to do it. Lastly, there's a version that has a past with Ronnie Raymond and that'll be oh-so interesting to see how Killer Frost reacts. If she can manipulate the Speed Force, then just imagine all the stuff she could do to create pure havoc for Team Flash.

What Piques Her Interest In Season 3?

The Accelerated Purple Man. 'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Savitar will most likely be a version of Barry Allen due to its high shock value. I personally wrote about it awhile back, but now it just seems rather boring. And yet, it makes total sense for the theme of Season 3 — Barry being his own worst enemy. Y'see, no matter how awesome of a device Tracy Brand will build, Savitar's not going down without one heck of a fight. And this season has done an excellent job developing numerous speedsters to help battle the God of Speed.

'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

There's this one theory going around that HR is actually Johnny Quick, and I want this to be true simply for the looks on all of Team Flash's faces when they find out. Also, it explains how he was even remotely qualified to teach Wally anything about the Speed Force.

Furthermore, it also explains why Savitar called him a coward and how he could possibly survive at the end of the season. This would also give those scenes between he and Jesse quite a bit more weight. Anyhoo, let's get back to what piques Tracy Brand's interest in demolishing Team Flash in Season 4.

'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Barry will need all the help he can possibly get to help take down Savitar, hence why they introduced all the speedsters for one epic showdown in the season finale. The Speed Force may have told Barry that it's up to him to save Iris, but asking for all the help he can get is the smart play when going up against yourself.

It's the thing that future Barry (a.k.a. Savitar) never did because (obviously) he has a god complex. Why can't Savitar just be the Negative Speed Force? That'd be much cooler. Sorry, I'm digressing.

'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

This also goes with the theme of the season (Barry's his own worst enemy) by incorporating others to help keep him in check so he can be better. More importantly, it'll look amazing seeing all those speedsters battling Savitar. This is what draws Tracy (DeVoe) into the Flash's world. If she's as smart as future Barry says, then she'll probably have an ego the size of Ego from GotG Vol. 2 (Too easy?). This will be a nice change a pace from previous seasons simply because her motive is nothing personal, just a bad person who wants to be challenged. The writers could have a field day with all the crazy stuff she could do to them.

'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

It's a work in process, people! HR might be Johnny Quick because that'd be an awesome surprise to spring on the fans. And if Barry actually turns out to be Savitar, then the writers will have a lot of explaining to do. I can't wait to see how Season 3 of The Flash turns out.

