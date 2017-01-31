Out of all the superhero films being released in 2017, there's one that stands out as bringing a little something different to the table. The LEGO Batman Movie was first announced way back in 2014, following the success of the insanely adorable The LEGO Movie, and now three years later we're finally on the cusp of its release!

Unlike the original film, #TheLEGOBatmanMovie is a spin-off focussing on Bruce Wayne, who not only has to worry about cleaning up the criminals of Gotham City, but also deal with the duty of raising an orphan he adopted. Take a look at what you can expect to see in this hilarious-looking film in the trailer below:

From the very first trailer back in March 2016 it was clear the film was going to be an instant success, and even before the film was released there has been talk of sequels.

So will The LEGO Batman Movie get a sequel? Well, a direct sequel to the film is yet to be confirmed, however given that a sequel to The LEGO Movie is due to be released in February 2019, there is definitely reason to be hopeful for a LEGO Batman at some point in the future.

But, while we're still waiting for confirmation on a LEGO Batman sequel, there are at least three movies about LEGO characters currently in the mix! Take a look through all the other upcoming LEGO films that give us hope we'll one day get a LEGO Batman sequel:

The LEGO Ninjago Movie — September 22, 2017

The LEGO Ninjago Movie is the second LEGO spin-off film lined up, and also the second LEGO film due for release in 2017! The film, which is based on the LEGO Ninjago toy series and the Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu TV series, has some serious talent onboard to voice characters, including Olivia Munn, Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Jackie Chan, Michael Peña, Abbi Jacobson, Kumail Nanjiani and Fred Armisen. Check out the synopsis:

Six young ninjas are tasked with defending their island home of Ninjago. By night, they’re gifted warriors using their skill and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they’re ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy....high school.

The LEGO Movie Sequel — February 8, 2019

As mentioned before, The LEGO Movie will receive a sequel in 2019 following the positive reception of the first film. The details of the plot are currently being tightly guarded, but we do know that the directors of the first film, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, will act as producers while Rob Schrab (Community, The Mindy Project) will direct.

The Billion Brick Race — Date TBA

The third spin-off film currently scheduled is The Billion Brick Race, which has been announced but is yet to have a release date confirmed. The movie will reportedly be directed by Iron Man 3 writer, Drew Pearce, and penned by both Pearce and How I Met Your Mother's Jason Segel. #TheBillionBrickRace is apparently envisioned to be "the biggest race movie of all time," with a "part Cannonball Run, part Wacky Races" feel to it. Cannot wait!

The LEGO Batman Movie cruises in theaters on February 10.