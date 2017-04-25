Will 'Zootopia' Get A 'Zootopia 2' Movie Sequel?

Raking in over $1 billion at the box office and boasting an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and an Annie, Walt Disney's Zootopia is one of the best animated movies ever to grace our screens — but will it get a sequel?

Boasting an all-star cast including the likes of Ginnifer Goodwin, Idris Elba, Jason Bateman and Octavia Spencer, Zootopia follows the unlikely pairing of a law-abiding rabbit police officer and a criminal fox con artist as they uncover a dark conspiracy. But just how likely is a Zootopia 2 sequel, and just what would it entail? Let's get philo-sloth-ical and investigate.

Has A 'Zootopia 2' Sequel Been Confirmed?

During a backstage interview at the 2017 Golden Globes, shortly after winning the award for Best Animated Feature, Zootopia directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard confirmed their interest in going ahead with a Zootopia 2 sequel. After spending 2 years researching and developing the concept of the movie, which included an extensive trip to Africa to watch animals in the wild, Moore and Howard created the idea of a self-contained universe in which all creatures are able to live together harmoniously, i.e. zoo + utopia = Zootopia.

Due to the tremendous scope of the movie, the Zootopia universe has the potential to spawn not just one, but many sequels. Speaking backstage at the Golden Globes, Moore stated:

"From our end, it’s a great world to play in with a wonderful set of characters, and I can’t see why we wouldn’t jump back into that world.”

These were sentiments he also echoed in an interview with CinemaBlend:

"Because of the world being so vast that it just naturally kind of lends itself to wanting to know more about it... I think that’s kind of our approach to building these worlds now, or just has a sense of there’s more around the corner."

What Do The Cast Want To See Happen In A 'Zootopia 2' Sequel?

Having heard that directors Moore and Howard are both behind getting the Zootopia 2 movie off the ground, just what would the cast of Zootopia like to see happen in the sequel? Cinema Blend interviewed Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps) and Jason Bateman (Nick Wilde) to ask them this very question. Ginnifer stated that she would like to see Judy and Nick's roles reverse somewhat:

"I would like them [Judy & Nick] to go along on this adventure in their new roles. But because they are playing new roles, I would also like to see Nick [Wilde] have to be the one to convince Judy [Hopps] that the world is worth fighting for."

On the other hand, Jason Bateman wants the Zootopia sequel to be more of an action thriller:

"The two of us [Judy & Nick], kicking ass out there. Cleaning up the streets. We’re a couple of new cops out there. So, bad guys, be warned."

Will Judy Hopps & Nick Wilde Form A Romantic Relationship?

Will 'Zootopia' Get A 'Zootopia 2' Movie Sequel?

Without a doubt, the final scenes of Zootopia hinted strongly at a relationship forming between Judy and Nick that was more than just that of reluctant colleagues. Consequently, the internet has split into two groups: those who are 'shipping Judy and Nick hard, and those who'd rather they kept things professional. This is something that Moore commented on in the backstage interview at the Golden Globes:

“It’s so weird because half the fans are like, ‘We love WildeHopps, and they need to get together and get married,’ and then there’s this other side that’s like, ‘No! They should not get together. Do male and female characters always have to get together at the end of every movie? Can’t they just stay best friends?"

Regardless of which way things go for the characters, the relationship between Judy and Nick is something the Zootopia 2 sequel will have to explore at length!

(Sources: CinemaBlend; Inquisitr)