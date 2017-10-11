Ever since Star Wars fans caught site of that adorable wide-eyed fur ball in Entertainment Weekly, the fate of the cute lil critter as a Star Wars icon was sealed. Basically Ewoks for a new generation, Porgs have managed to gain a cult following long before their debut on the big screen has even arrived, and now A-list Hollywood movie stars are getting in on the fun.

After the recent epic trailer drop for The Last Jedi, fans have had a great time hitting the internet and meme-ing the crap out of it (alongside universally praising it for its badassery, of course).

The franchise also dropped the first official poster for the movie, and it was at this point that #StarTrek icon and Twitter prankster William Shatner chimed in with his (arguably much better) take on the image.

I think @starwars has officially jumped the shark. Wasnt @HamillHimself supposed to be in this movie? pic.twitter.com/HFiA56hlS3 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 10, 2017

"I think [Star Wars] has officially jumped the shark," joked Shatner after posting a very well photoshopped Last Jedi poster which replaces Luke, Leia, Rey, and several other characters with Porgs. Teasing #MarkHamill, Shatner continued with "Wasn't [Mark Hamill] supposed to be in this movie?"

Keeping the lighthearted feud alive, Hamill responded to Shatner, saying "I think [William Shatner] has officially jumped the snark," and then referencing the Borgs from Star Trek.

But it didn't stop there, Shatner then joked that Porgs were "the other white meat" and that they "#Tastelikechicken." This is especially sad to hear as Mark Hamill joked that they may be Luke Skywalker's main source of sustenance during is exile on Ahch To...

Porgs: the other white meat. #Tasteslikechicken — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 10, 2017

Despite all the anti-Porg rhetoric coming from Shatner, the rest of the internet (and myself included) cannot get enough of those furry fiends, and director #RianJohnson explained that they definitely do have a place in the movie, after commentators complained about their cutesy nature:

“I [totally] get it if people are a little wary of cuteness in the Star Wars universe. [...] I was like, ‘Oh, this is part of the island; we need to find the Star Wars version of this. And then just story-wise — not that they play a big part in the story — but I knew I wanted to find any source of comic relief I could on the island. And so they were very useful in terms of that. [...] I personally love them, and I think they have their place in the movie.”

We cant blame BB-8 for losing his head over the porgs too. #StarWarsBlips pic.twitter.com/MHLEfKTQol — Star Wars (@starwars) August 23, 2017

So what are Porgs? Well according to the Star Wars Twitter account, "Porgs are small avians that flock about the rocks and roost in the cliffs of Luke Skywalker's secluded island." Adorable right? The internet agrees...

When you realize #TheLastJedi is really just about Porgs. pic.twitter.com/P61tXvTixO — Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) October 10, 2017

If even one Porg dies, I will fucking burn the Star Wars franchise to the ground pic.twitter.com/0l7a2BtFsG — netw3rk (@netw3rk) October 10, 2017

#TheLastJedi trailer literally could have just been the porg and I would have bought tickets pic.twitter.com/9dhL2LLiLa — Ash (@smile_kid_amc) October 10, 2017

I don't know about you, but I am as much looking forward to seeing an island full of tiny Porgs as I am about finding out who Rey's parents are. Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi will hit movie theaters December 15, 2017.