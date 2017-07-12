'Gangnam Style' has been #YouTube's most played video since its release 5 years ago, but the South Korean mega-hit's place at the top spot has come to an end. PSY's music video was viewed so many times that it "broke" YouTube's code back in 2014, forcing them to upgrade it from a 32-bit integer to a 64-bit integer. So, it was going to take a very special video to beat one of the world's biggest viral sensations - and we couldn't be happier with the tune that has ultimately taken Youtube's #1 spot.

The crown for the most played video on YouTube has been passed on to Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's heartfelt hit from the Furious 7 soundtrack, 'See You Again'.

For the record, I joined @YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that would reach 10,000 views. Just heard about See You Again...wow. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 11, 2017

Charlie Puth's ambition to gain 10,000 views sounds like child's play next to the 2,896,381,209 views that 'See You Again' currently stacks up. The song is all the more significant to Fast and Furious fans because the sentimental ballad is a tribute to Paul Walker, who tragically lost his life four years ago in a car accident on November 30, 2013.

'See You Again' Strikes Our Emotional Cords

Paul Walker portrayed Brian O'Conner, one of the original stars in the Furious franchise, for six movies prior to his death at the age of 40. His character meant a lot not only to his fans, but also his co-stars.

Walker's untimely death came while Furious 7 was still filming. However, it was decided, with his family's blessing, to complete his character's arc by rewriting the script and using Walker's brothers, Caleb and Cody, as body doubles.

Although this decision sparked a debate before the film's release, Furious 7 went on to become the most successful movie in the franchise, grossing $362,650,300 domestically (adjusted for inflation), $100 million more than Fast & Furious 6!

'See You Again' was another attempt to respectfully pay tribute to Walker, with lines that are relevant to the cast's close familial bond.

It's been a long day without you, my friend And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again We've come a long way from where we began Oh, I'll tell you all about it when I see you again When I see you again

The video uses flashbacks from the Fast and Furious franchise, reminding fans of Walker's greatest moments. It also highlighted the emotional bonds that made the The Fast and the Furious an instant success. The Youtube's new #1 also shows Paul's final scene in Furious 7, which fans unanimously agree was a fitting finale for the character.

In short, it's no surprise that the Fast and Furious fandom has elevated 'See You Again' to new heights. It's a song that we can fully embrace, while honoring Paul Walker's legacy throughout the franchise.

How many times have you watched 'See You Again' on Youtube? Let me know in the comments below.

[source: BBC]