This weekend, former Disney Channel star David Henrie celebrated the second most magical day of his life, after the time that he became a fully fledged wizard and the headmaster of WizTech on the classic Disney Channel original Wizards of Waverly Place. The 27-year-old actor married former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill at a beautiful ceremony in LA. Family and friends of the happy couple were there to join in the celebration, including — of course — Henrie's Wizards of Waverly Place.

Max might not have gotten to keep his powers, but he does have quite the social media following. Jake Austin, Henrie's former on-screen little bro, shared this sweet snap of the whole Russo clan, back together and looking their best for Justin's — I mean, David's — wedding:

Even Selena Gomez, who's pretty busy being an actress/singer/producer of #13ReasonsWhy and overall superstar, was able to make it to help celebrate Henrie's big day. From left to right, there's Austin (Max), David DeLuise (Jerry), Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa), Henrie (Justin, Gomez (Alex), and Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle).

It's been five whole years since Wizards went off the air. Gomez even took the liberty of mocking up a precious side-by-side, showing just how much time has passed.

DeLuise also shared a selfie with Gomez, gushing about how proud he is of his former on-screen daughter in the caption.

I'm not crying. You're crying.

There was a photo booth, and some more selfies.

All the Russos looked absolutely thrilled to welcome Maria into their beautiful family.

Congratulations, David and Maria! <3