Watching a horror movie is a strangely satisfying experience. Yes, you might spend half the time with your eyes covered in case a creepy disheveled woman or horned presence pops up, but it's great to walk out of the theater and realize that what had your heart racing for two hours was fictional. Unfortunately, not everyone gets the same experience from horror flicks. There are times where the terror is just too strong for some people to handle, and they carry their frightening experience with them even after the lights have been turned on.

We just got a great example of that thanks to Annabelle: Creation. Unlike its predecessor, the origin story of the possessed doll we were introduced to during The Conjuring has done a pretty good job at creeping people out... some might say too good.

A Woman In Brazil Had An Inexplicable And Terrifying Reaction To The Movie

A video from Brazil started circulating around social media last week. A woman is shown screaming on the floor after walking out of an #AnnabelleCreation screening, while two of her friends try to calm her down:

The situation was much more serious, though, as the person reportedly started to punch herself in the face. An audio recording was released alongside the creepy footage, and it reveals that the woman began to act strangely after a particularly frightening scene:

"It was at the moment when the devil appeared. When the film ended, we went to pay the car park and she started hitting herself with punches to her own head, and threw herself on the floor. Other people in the shopping centre got together to try to control her, I became really scared."

The scene that triggered the attack wasn't explained, but judging from the description, it seems to be the one in which Annabelle's seemingly innocent presence is revealed to be the devil. Emergency services were quickly called to the scene but the woman was in such a state of shock that they had to use a wheelchair to carry her out of the mall. She was then transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

That's unsettling enough, but if the whole situation hasn't done enough to creep you out so far, there's more to the story. A mall employee then told UOL Brazil that during the commotion, the young woman stated she had no idea of what was happening to her.

Yikes. Granted, her freakout was probably not the work of paranormal forces but of her own mind playing tricks on her. Still, that doesn't help in dialing down the creepy factor for me. Possessed by a supernatural entity or one's own mind snapping and turning against you, both scenarios are nightmarish, if you ask me.

The Conjuring Universe Is No Stranger To Weird Occurrences After Their Movies

This isn't the first time a horror movie has caused a violent reaction in the audience, nor is it the first real-life incident connected to the Conjuring franchise. Last year during a screening of The Conjuring 2, a 65-year-old man from India told his companion that he started feeling chest pains during the film's climax. The unidentified moviegoer eventually collapsed, and was rushed to a hospital, but he died shortly after.

Just like the Annabelle: Creation situation, that story also got even stranger after it was first reported. The hospital where the man passed away reportedly asked a person to transport the body to Tiruvannamali Government Medical College Hospital. To the staff's surprise, however, neither the body nor the individual supposed to transport it made it to their destination.

Police started an investigation, but to this day there isn't any word on what happened to them—the body and the driver just vanished without a trace. Whether it was just a terrifyingly effective way to promote the movie or a truly freaky occurrence, we'll never know.

I'm not going to lie, I love horror movies, but these two stories are seriously making me reconsider my willingness to watch them.

