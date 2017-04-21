ByGenevieve Van Voorhis, writer at Creators.co
The DCEU's upcoming solo film has already wrapped filming and is gearing up for its release on June 2. As part of their campaign to get people hyped, they've launched . Every Wednesday from now until the premiere, they'll roll out new Wonder Woman-related material. To kick things off this week, we got some brand new behind-the-scenes snaps from some lucky fans that got to meet up on the Wonder Woman set! Thankfully, those superfans were kind enough to share the pics on social media.

First up, the host of DC All Access, Tiffany Smith, got to try on some of Diana's accessories for size:

[Credit: Tiffany Smith via Twitter]
[Credit: Tiffany Smith via Twitter]

The resemblance is uncanny, no?

Check out the rest of her pics in the original post below.

Tiffany wasn't the only lucky Wonder Woman fan that got to enjoy this special experience. Miss Monkey of the Eh Bee Family — Canadian internet celebs in their own right — got to strike a pose next to Wonder Woman herself, the gorgeous and fearsome Gal Gadot.

For those of us that didn't get to join the crew on set, this new shot of Diana's practice outfit might be the most wonderful part of all.

'Wonder Woman' hits theaters on June 2.

