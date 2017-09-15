With Wonder Woman having secured the position of the biggest movie of the summer, breaking multiple records in the process, Warner Bros. is quickly working to give the other Princess Diana a sequel, hiring Patty Jenkins to direct and Dave Callaham to co-write the script. Wonder Woman proved to be a big hit for DC, so it makes sense that work has already begun on its sequel. But was hiring a male writer to co-write the script for Wonder Woman 2, really the way to go?

Is Dave Callaham The Right Fit For 'Wonder Woman 2'?

Callaham and Jenkins have recently worked on Jenkins' upcoming Bryan Cranston, Mila Kunis film Jackpot. Callahan's addition to the Wonder Woman 2 writing team — already comprised of Jenkins and DC chief Geoff Johns — came as a personal recommendation from Jenkins, who cited her positive experience of working with Callaham. The fact that the writer was brought into the DC world by Jenkins herself signals two significant things: Jenkins is definitely calling the shots on all aspects of Wonder Woman 2, and that yet another male writer has been hired to write the role of a female character.

When Wonder Woman was announced, many fans felt that a woman should have been included in writing the film — and although they were ultimately won over by Jason Fuchs' earnest script, many hoped that DC would hire a female writer the second time around. Sadly, even under Jenkins' direction that has not happened. Dave Callaham, who is best known for his work on The Expendables, has also penned the likes of 2014's Godzilla and the (terrible) 2005 Doom movie. And if there's one thing that's common between his films, it's that they all are testosterone-fueled grim action flicks.

Wonder Woman, with its refreshing blend of action and heart, was a welcome respite from DC's dour movies and Marvel's generic mono toned films. But in hiring Callaham to pen the script for #WonderWoman2, Warner Bros. has seemingly ignored the legions of fans who were hoping to see more women behind the camera this time around. As fans may recall, Wonder Woman's success has largely been attributed to its director, Monster's Patty Jenkins, who directed the first superheroine movie that was made not from a male perspective.

The Lack Of Female Filmmakers

Despite still being very much in infancy, DCEU has distinguished itself as a place where female characters, actors and directors are given the same level of importance as their male counterparts. With three upcoming female superhero movies (Batgirl, Wonder Woman 2, Gotham City Sirens and/or Harley Quinn vs. The Joker), #DC showed that it wasn't afraid to delve into the world of its female characters. Mind you, most of these films were announced or in development before Wonder Woman became the record breaking force that it did, which really showed that DC was fully committed to fleshing out its female characters — something that Marvel still has only done halfheartedly, with only one female-lead movie slated for release.

DC has also ensured that #PattyJenkins is still very much in the picture, by setting an unprecedented $7-9 million salary for the director as well as paying her a back-end portion of the film's box office gross. And while there's certainly debate on whether or not she deserved more, DC has managed to secure the director's position on the top of the highest paid female directors chart. So, with so many positive changes in the DCEU, it's a shame that DC so far have not hired a woman to co-write the script for Wonder Woman 2.

Female writers are rarely given opportunities to write for superhero movies. The only notable example for a recently produced superhero flick is Nicole Perlman, who penned the James Gunn co-written and directed Guardians of The Galaxy. However, Perlman was not brought back for the sequel. Apart from that, women haven't been given much of a chance in working on superhero films. A fact that's sad, given that we rarely get to see women's take on these films, despite a large audience of superhero movies being female. The tide may be starting to turn though, because recently it was announced that a female screenwriter was being brought in to write Captain Marvel — and over at Fox, Silver And Black is being penned by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Hiring a male writer to co-write the script for a female led movie may not seem like a big deal to many people, but it seems sad that even a movie being directed by a woman doesn't seem interested in bringing any female writers aboard. That said, Wonder Woman was co-written by Zack Snyder and Jason Fuchs and it did turn out to be fantastic, so it's best not to underestimate the power of Patty yet. And with Wonder Woman 2 being in such an early phase of its development there's plenty of time for Jenkins to add the much needed female power behind the scenes of this upcoming superhero blockbuster.

