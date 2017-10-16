DC Entertainment has had a successful string of superhero hits at the box office, but Wonder Woman set numerous records including the highest-grossing film directed by a woman and the biggest domestic opening for a film directed by a woman. Shortly after the movie hit screens, a sequel was confirmed at SDCC, with Patty Jenkins returning as director.

Although moviegoers will have to wait until December 2019 for its release, Wonder Woman 2 will begin filming in June 2018 according to a production listing obtained by Omega Underground.

[Credit: Omega Underground]

A twist to the information is a rumor that Chris Pine will reprise his role as Steve Trevor. Although Trevor died in the original movie, it wouldn't be unfeasible for him to appear in flashbacks or dreams sequences. After all, Robin Wright (General Antiope) will appear in Justice League even though she died at the beginning of #WonderWoman, with her rumored to appear in a flashback to a battle sequence.

Though fans will hope for more than a brief cameo by #ChrisPine, Steve Trevor served a purpose in the original movie—to help Princess Diana find her way in a world she didn't even know existed before she found him and to help her realize her guiding principles in life are compassion and love. His death at the end of the movie was both poignant and unpredictable which made for great storytelling. Though superheroes rise from the dead, bringing Trevor back for more than flashbacks or dreams would be both unconvincing and implausible as he would be in his '90s if he were alive in the 1980s which is where the plot is headed—and would feel a little too much like Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in the MCU.

The tentative synopsis for Wonder Woman 2 has Princess Diana battling the Soviet Union during the 1980s, and, according to director #PattyJenkins, the story will be set in the United States.

“The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right. She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”

Wonder Woman 2 will arrive in movie theaters on December 13, 2018.

[Sources: Omega Underground, Screen Rant, Slash Film, EW]