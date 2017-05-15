Wonder Woman's June release is fast approaching. As the film's anticipation continues to soar, many of us wondered if plans for a sequel would come to light. According to an attendee of the movie's premiere in China, it looks like #ZackSnyder finally has the answer we've been waiting for:

Zack Snyder said there will have WONDER WOMAN 2Deborah Snyder said the next female super hero movie is Batgirl@BatmanNewsCom — Arthurwong (@ArthurWongDCEU) May 15, 2017

It's possible that Patty Jenkins' first #DCEU installment could be the savior that the franchise needs. Combined with positive reactions from early test screeners and high demand to see the heroine on screen, a followup for Diana Prince should be inevitable.

No other details were revealed about the sequel, but considering Jenkins' devotion to the character, it would be excellent if she returned to the helm. DC's cinematic universe currently has two more female-led projects in the works, Joss Whedon's #Batgirl and David Ayer's #GothamCitySirens. While we keep an eye on those, it's safe to say that #WonderWoman2 might be added to the DCEU's ever-growing roster.

Wonder Woman hits theaters June 2.

