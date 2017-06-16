Growing up in the '40s, Trina Robbins always idolized the female heroes in the comics that she read. As she grew up, she was inspired by Wonder Woman, a trailblazer herself. In the #WonderWoman comics, she got to read about Paradise Island, a place where no men were allowed. When she tried to break into comics, she found a place where no women were allowed.

Underground Beginnings

Robbins began her career in the underground comix movement, unsurprisingly, as one of the few female creators. She has since become a historian (herstorian) for the era and a pioneer in creating outlets for the promotion of female creators. She became the first female creator to write an "out" lesbian in the story "Sandy Comes Out" in the pages of Wimmen Comics #1. However, it wasn't until 1986 that DC comics gave her a call.

“Every comic I ever drew was feminist. I couldn’t help it.”

DC Came A-Knockin'

Published in September in 1986, The Legend of Wonder Woman brought the feminist hero into a contemporary setting with a Golden Age aesthetic. This was a Wonder Woman who was not a callback to the old Earth-2 stories, but set in the new universe created after Crisis on Infinite Earths. Trina Robbins was the first female artist to draw the character in her own series. The first female artist to draw the character was Ramona Fradon in the pages of Super Friends in the '70s.

Today, Robbins has gotten out of the art game and relies mainly on her writing as a form of expression. The '90s brought about a time of grim and gritty comics and Bad Girl Art, which was not geared toward the smooth, clean lines and actual proportions that Robbins offered.

"I never ever gave her breasts that were bigger than her head."

Despite her ousting of the art world, Robbins still keeps up as a historian (herstorian) and a writer. She is still a pioneer for feminist heroes such as Wonder Woman.

"Looking at Gal Gadot was like looking at Wonder Woman in the flesh. I love the movie."

Trina is still writing graphic novels, which is heartwarming to know that there are strong female characters behind the scenes as well as on the page.

