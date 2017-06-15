Just like Diana showed her mother Hippolyta that she was very well capable of flying to humanity's rescue, Wonder Woman has been showing the world the potential of a female superhero blockbuster. The movie has been crushing it at the box office, and the craze isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Fans are loving the return to a more uplifting type of superhero, one that's sincere and kind above all, and Gal Gadot's brilliant performance is already establishing her as one of the most iconic comic book movie actresses out there.

While there's still much improvement to be made in terms of female representation in Hollywood, Wonder Woman's Diana is thankfully not the first heroine to conquer movie audiences. Recently, tentpoles have started putting their badass heroines to the fore, and the move has been paying off. Until we get to see Alicia Vikander bring back Lara Croft to the big screen, we can savor the fact that Diana is already up there with the most popular action heroines in film.

Wonder Woman Is The 4th Highest Grossing Action Heroine

Wonder Woman is still in theaters and it's already catching up with the leading ladies of action blockbusters: At $221 million, it's flown past the Divergent series and is well set to compete with The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, which totaled nearly $282 million in theaters.

Top of the list are obviously Disney's recent takes on the Star Wars franchise, with Jyn Erso's Rogue One in second place, at $532 million, and The Force Awakens far far ahead at $937 million. While Jyn was more front and center in her movie than Rey, Daisy Ridley's character has been a real game changer in terms of making more heroines relatable to young girls.

In the highly saturated market of Marvel and #DC's superhero universes, Wonder Woman has managed to continue to shine a bright light for these girls (and grown women too, obviously). Its success is also a win for female directors, with Patty Jenkins being the first woman to direct a film with a budget over $100 million — and clearly making the most out of it.

