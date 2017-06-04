Prior to release, Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman was plagued by rumors about the state of production. Fans were prepared for it to be yet another critical failure for the DC Extended Universe.

Fortunately, #WonderWoman gave more than a glimmer of hope to comic book film fans. It's not only the first modern female-led superhero movie, it also became the first beloved movie set in the often-troubled DCEU, reaching impressive milestones and breaking records in its first weekend at the box office.

Wonder Woman Beat 'Fifty Shades Of Grey's Record

Wonder Woman was first estimated to pull in a respectable $65 million. A short while later, the amount went up to $75. Then, mere days before release, estimates increased to $90 million. As it turns out, those predictions were all wrong.

Wonder Woman had a whopping $103.3 million opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. That means the latest #DCEU installment easily beat Sam Taylor-Johnson's #FiftyShadesOfGrey's $85.1 million opening weekend.

Why is that so important? That victory crowns Wonder Woman as the highest-grossing opening weekend for a female-directed movie in history.

Furthermore, #PattyJenkins' superhero venture is the sixth-highest June opening weekend, and the second biggest for Warner Bros. Ironically enough, the first place is held by a fellow DCEU installment, #ManOfSteel.

How Does It Compare To Other Super Heroic Opening Weekends?

WW's opening weekend was impressive and it's a great sign for Warner Bros., but it wasn't the highest we've seen from a comic book movie. It beat Doctor Strange ($85 million), Ant-Man ($57.2 million) Captain America: The First Avenger ($65 million) and Iron Man ($98.6 million). However, it falls short compared to Man of Steel ($116.6 million), Deadpool (132.4 million) and Spider-Man (114.8 million).

That doesn't take any of the shine off Wonder Woman's success. In fact, Diana Prince's astounding success will probably continue to get even more impressive. #BatmanVSuperman and #SuicideSquad –– while not box office disasters –– were unable to meet expectations in terms of earnings, and the questionable critical reception had a lot to do with it.

Wonder Woman has had an overwhelming positive reception from both fans and critics. To give you an example of how great that's doing, it currently holds an 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Good word of mouth means a lot for films, so the Amazonian Princess has a long way to go at the box office.

Wonder Woman is one of my favorite superhero movies. It's a perfect blend of great acting (especially from #GalGadot and #ChrisPine), heart, action, and drama. Patty Jenkins and Warner Bros. delivered an amazing film, so I'm glad it's doing so well and breaking all kinds of records.

As we've known for a while, the studio and the director are already in talks for a sequel. And after this incredible success, it's safe to say Diana will get a second solo outing in the not-too-distant future. Meanwhile, Wonder Woman is currently in theaters.

How excited are you to watch Wonder Woman? If you've seen it, what do you think about it? Let me know in the comments!

(Sources: Deadline, Box Office Mojo, Box Office Mojo 2, Box Office Mojo 3)