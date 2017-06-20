The recent release of Wonder Woman was met with celebratory praise worldwide. The movie was an incredible depiction of the heroine, her Amazonian roots and her dedication to justice. And as we expected, it proved (again) that a film centered on — and directed by — a woman can be monumental and achieve the utmost success.

Accordingly, Wonder Woman has left women everywhere feeling empowered. It's a breath of relief; we were finally well-represented in the complicated world of cinema, and we finally have hope for the future of it. You'd think #DC would capitalize on the opportunity to go all in on representation for its female comic book readers and new female audience, but that apparently is not the case. It was announced this week that an upcoming Wonder Woman comic book run will focus not on Diana but on her long-lost brother, Jason.

The heroine's current Rebirth series began with Greg Rucka and Liam Sharp on creative duties, but the two have recently departed the book after Issue #25. Rucka has a long history of writing Diana, and is one of few writers to acknowledge the fact that she is queer. Fans were already disappointed about his departure, but whether the series will be in good hands or not is questionable.

A New Creative Team Is Taking Over Wonder Woman

DC announced that a new creative team would take over Wonder Woman this fall for a six-month run, beginning with story arc "Children of the Gods." James Robinson, Carlo Pagulayan and Emanuela Lupacchino will kick off this run with Wonder Woman #31:

Spinning out of the pages of DC UNIVERSE REBIRTH and JUSTICE LEAGUE: DARKSEID WAR, legendary writer James Robinson comes on board to answer one of the biggest questions of the year: Who is Wonder Woman’s brother? Taken away from Themyscira in the dead of night, the mysterious Jason has been hidden somewhere far from the sight of gods and men…but his life and Wonder Woman’s are about to intersect in a terrifying way, bringing them face to face with a cosmic threat they never imagined!

The Wonder Woman writer claiming the throne after Rucka (from Issue #26 to 30) is Shea Fontana, who received much less than six months on the title, demonstrating that the inclusion of female comic creators is desperately needed. Many fans are also taking issue with DC's assertion that the identity of Wonder Woman's brother is one on every fan's mind because, well, it's not. He is shrouded in mystery, sure. But whether or not fans care is another matter entirely.

In the New 52, it's revealed that Diana's beloved built-from-clay origin was all a lie. Her mother, Queen Hippolyta, used that story to cover up the fact that she had an affair with Zeus, resulting in Diana's birth. Myrina — Amazon assassin and mother of Darkseid's daughter, Grail — told Diana that right after her birth, Hippolyta had another baby who was a boy. Since the Sons of Themyscira are abandoned by the Amazons after birth, Jason's whereabouts have been unknown, and the upcoming comics in Rebirth will take the reins from there.

[Credit: DC Comics]

Jason's Story Isn't Necessary

As mentioned earlier, women everywhere are elated at the Wonder Woman film, and we aren't yet finished celebrating its glory and the representation it brought us. With that in mind, this is the worst possible time to introduce a male-centric story to the Wonder Woman comics. Launching a story arc on Jason could be an attempt to appeal to and grow Diana's male fanbase, but aren't DC's current titles male-dominated enough? A story focusing on Diana's sister, Donna Troy, would have been a better way to go.

Even though Wonder Woman was raised on an island of only women, she's a hero for everyone, regardless of your gender. That was proven once again, as both men and women flocked to see Diana's solo adventure in theaters. Here's hoping that Robinson will create a captivating tale, but with DC seeming to be sending a message that Diana can't stand on her own two feet, it's safe to say that many readers will not be pleased.

Wonder Woman #31 will be at a comic store near you on September 27.

