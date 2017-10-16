Given the continuing success of Wonder Woman, long-time comic enthusiasts or followers of the Amazon warrior's printed adventures may wonder what the character's creator may think of the latest DC Extended Universe's (DCEU) most beloved movie so far. Sadly, both Professor William Moulton Marston and artist Harry G. Peter passed away decades ago – but Marston's granddaughter is still around to tell the world what her grandfather would have thought.

While Christie Marston is certain that Professor William Moulton Marston would have loved the live action adventure, she had some harsh words about another Wonder Woman-related feature about to be released.

Professor Marston's Wondrous Legacy

This is SO wrong. Wonder Woman should be about Truth! pic.twitter.com/u5MxYiNLqt — Christie Marston (@ChristieMarston) October 13, 2017

While talking to BIG Fanboy about Professor Marston and Wonder Woman, a biopic centered on the life of the creator of Wonder Woman, Christie Marston revealed that the upcoming movie is actually quite inaccurate. Not only did director Angela Robinson not contact the Marston family, but Christie believes that the biopic is merely capitalizing on the success of the biggest #DCEU movie to date. For her, the movie that reveals the supposed origins of the popular #DC character is just "Hollywood drama."

"This film [Professor Marston and Wonder Woman] has no relationship to Wonder Woman, other than using the name to sell to the public. They are riding the coattails of the very (rightfully!) successful Wonder Woman movie – even to the point of copying the promo posters."

The same, thankfully, can not be said about Patty Jenkins' much-celebrated Wonder Woman. For Marston, the newest Wonder Woman movie was the best thing to happen to her grandfather's legacy in a long time.

"The 'Wonder Woman' movie is the best thing that has happened to Wonder Woman since Lynda Carter brought her to life (as characterized in the original comics) back in the 1970s! Patty Jenkins not only understands Wonder Woman, but astounded me with her directing skills. Wonder Woman has ethics again!"

That's not to say that Wonder Woman's previous incarnations were not worth mentioning. On the contrary, Marston has nothing but the highest praises for Lynda Carter (the star of the '70s Wonder Woman TV show), and voice actresses Shannon Farnon (Super Friends) and Susan Eisenberg (#JusticeLeague). Up until today, Marston shares a great friendship with these actresses and the countless comic artists (such as writer Greg Rucka and artist Cat Staggs) who made Wonder Woman an icon before #GalGadot wielded the lasso and sword on the silver screen.

"I did notice – and love – that Shannon Farnon, Lynda Carter and Susan Eisenberg all share the character’s ethics and attitude. I know them all and love them all. I will add that it is also true of the writers and artists who get Wonder Woman right!"

Marston concluded her interview on a positive note by talking about just how close she feels to the character that helped immortalize her grandfather in pop culture history. Princess Diana of Themyscira may be a fictional warrior who battles ancient gods and equally powerful super-villains, but for Christie, she's as real as she could get.

"Wonder Woman and Gram [Elizabeth Holloway Marston] are one in the same, to me. Born in 1893, Gram earned three degrees and never let anything stand in the way of progress, despite the norms of the times. She believed in fair play for all regardless of gender, race, religion, sexual preference – fair play for everybody! Right up to her death at 100 years of age, she was always positive. She was an amazing woman – and the role model for Wonder Woman. So… Wonder Woman is part of my family, and I will always love her and rally for her to be out there as she was intended."

While curious viewers and history buffs will have to wait a bit longer before a respectable and truthful biopic about Professor Marston can be made, his lasting impact on the comic book industry remains untarnished with Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman. Marston's legacy remains as inspiring as ever, and will hopefully continue to be influential for years to come.

