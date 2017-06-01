While William Moulton Marston may have been the creative mastermind behind DC Comics character Wonder Woman, there is one woman responsible for making her a household name and that is none other than Lynda Carter. Carter played the superheroine on the classic '70s #TV series and her portrayal has since become synonymous with the character.

When Gal Gadot took over the mantle in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, fans of Carter were able to relax, knowing that the character was in safe hands. Similarly, with the upcoming #WonderWoman receiving rave reviews from critics, it looks like Gadot is the perfect woman to take the superhero forward for the next generation.

However, it appears that Carter's portrayal of the character not only remains in the hearts and minds of fans around the world, but is also an inspiration to Patty Jenkins — the director of the #DCEU film. Jenkins referred to Carter as a "sister to us on this journey," telling The Associated Press:

"I wanted her to know: 'Lynda, we're not the next generation doing their version of Wonder Woman. We were born of your Wonder Woman and it is a line, it's a chain. We are a continuation of a vision and a dream of a great character.'"

The Film Makers Thank Carter During The End Credits

Carter's influence was clear throughout the film and the legendary actress, who currently plays President Olivia Marsdin on The CW's Supergirl, was given thanks by the filmmakers during the Wonder Woman end credits. Let's be honest, If it weren't for Carter's iteration of Wonder Woman, the character might not be as prominent as she is today.

While Gadot will take Wonder Woman into the next generation, for many Carter's portrayal of the character will remain the greatest and it's pretty cool to see the film makers honor Carter's unforgettable contribution to the character.

(Source: The Associated Press)