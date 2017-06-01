Over 70 years since it was first depicted in print, Themyscira — the lush island home of Diana Prince and the Amazons — was finally brought to life on the big screen in Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman. The crystalline water, beautiful beaches and stunning landscape of the island thrust us firmly into another world, and despite being used as the training ground for fierce Amazonian warriors, it also looked like exactly the type of place that would be perfect for a vacation.

The island of Themyscira may have been a safe haven hidden from the view of mankind and reserved only for the Amazons in #WonderWoman, but as it turns out you can make your own trek to this lush locale— and you don't even need to crash a plane to do so! Take a look below to check out exactly where Wonder Woman was filmed, from Themyscira and beyond.

Southern Italy

The only country capable of bringing #Themyscira to life in such a spectacular way was Italy, or Southern Italy to be exact. Several different locations were used to construct different parts of the island:

Castel del Monte, Apulia, Italy: translated to mean "Castle of the Mountain," this UNESCO World Heritage Site was used for the interior shots of the tower that housed the Lasso of Truth, the shield, and the God Killer sword. Built by Emperor Frederick II in the mid-1200s, it's certainly fitting that it was once again used by royalty in Wonder Woman.

Camerota, Italy: This commune is home to a hilltop village, and three hamlets including the port town Marina di Camerota. The rugged but lush surrounds of the hilltop combined with the picturesque blue waters will be familiar to fans of the film.

Palinuro, Italy: The beautiful waters of Palinuro are known for their cleanliness, and the scenes on the beach in Wonder Woman were shot near this town, including places such as Spiaggia di Capogrosso and cala d'Arconte.

Villa Cimbrone, Ravello, Italy: This historical building is home to the so-called "Terrace of Infinity," which was used for the balcony scene where Hippolyta talks to a young Diana above the ocean surrounding Themyscira.

Sassi di Matera, Italy: This ancient settlement (yet another UNESCO World Heritage Site!) is thought to be one of the first settlements of Italy. The houses of the Sassi are dug into the limestone on the edge of a ravine, with the roofs of some acting as the roads above. It's not hard to see why the Sassi was picked to stand in as Themyscira; the district is especially showcased in the scene when the young Diana runs from her tutor.

Louvre Museum, Paris, France

It seems that some time after her adventures during World War I, #DianaPrince begins working at galleries, and at both the beginning and end of Wonder Woman we see she's working at the ultimate museum, the Louvre. The scenes where Diana enters the museum and the Wayne Enterprises vehicle pulls out were indeed filmed on location at the Louvre, though the entryway did look a little more empty of tourists than it usually does.

Arundel Castle, Sussex, England

The restored and remodeled medieval Arundel Castle was used in Wonder Woman as the castle under control of the Germans. You'll remember it from the scenes where the group snuck into the gala and Diana met Ludendorff for the first time.

London

What better place to shoot scenes of London than jolly old London itself — even if it's not for everyone! Here are a few of the iconic locations used in the film:

Australia House, London: This grand building was used in the scene where we first met Etta Candy and watched as Diana tried on a number of outfits. You might even recognize the interior from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's/Sorcerer's Stone where it acted as Gringott's Bank.

King's Cross Station, London: Two platforms of the famous King's Cross were closed and given a WWI-era makeover for Wonder Woman, complete with ice cream vendor! We should be honored, indeed.

Sicilian Avenue, Bloomsbury, London: This picturesque avenue was where Diana and Steve walked after Diana's outfit change, and the same street where Steve soon noticed the undercover Germans following the pair.

Lincoln's Inn, London: The shots of a wide-eyed Diana first entering London were filmed at Lincoln's Inn.

Tillbury Fort, Essex, England

Tillbury Fort was used as a stand in for the Turkish military camp where Steve entered undercover and stole Dr. Poison's notebook.

Bourne Woods, Surrey, England

Many of the scenes with Diana, Steve, Charlie, Chief and Sameer riding on horses were not shot on mainland Europe, but in Bourne Woods in Surrey, England.

Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden, England

Some of the impressive scenes from Wonder Woman were also shot on purpose-built sets in the Warner Bros. studios. This included the village scene where Diana and Steve dance with the locals following the victory over the Germans, and the scene at Themyscira where the council interrogates Steve with the Lasso of Truth.

