Wednesdays just got a lot more wonderful! Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine have taken to social media to announce that we will be seeing brand new content from the upcoming #DCEU film every Wednesday online. The announcement came via the film's official Twitter account, promoting the hashtag #WonderWednesdays.

What Happens On Wonder Wednesdays?

In exclusive footage, Gadot and Pine inform us that brand new exclusive Wonder Woman content will be unveiled every Wednesday — including news, behind the scenes photos and brand new clips of the film. Moreover, there will also be exclusive contests for fans.

'Wonder Woman' is one of this year's most highly-anticipated releases. [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]

With just under two months left until the film's release, you can bet that fans will be eager to check out the new content, as Pine told viewers that Wonder Wednesdays was their way of saying thank you.

Wonder Woman is undoubtedly one of this year's most highly-anticipated releases and with previous DCEU instalments inciting controversy, you can bet all eyes will be on the Amazonian Princess when she makes her feature film debut on June 2nd. If you can't wait that long though, Wonder Wednesdays should help satisfy your needs until the movie's highly anticipated release.

