Wonder Woman is currently the No. 1 movie in the world, which came as a surprise to a lot of fans, including star Gal Gadot herself. In a heartwarming post on her Facebook and Twitter pages, the #WonderWoman star posted a video thanking her fans for an extraordinary weekend.

To my fans. Thank you all, I love you all so much ,

Merci, Danke, Gracias, Obrigado #wonderwoman #thankful pic.twitter.com/V2ysd4f6vF — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 7, 2017

The film took in $103 million in its opening weekend, with over $200 million worldwide, and has received nearly universal praise. Even stars of the MCU and her fellow DCEU family have praised Gadot in her performance. Fans of both the #MCU and #DCEU and put aside their differences, proving once again that Wonder Woman is indeed an ambassador for peace. The film continues to draw impressive numbers and is even expected to beat The Mummy this weekend. Looks like the Amazonian princess will do battle with more otherworldly threats and still come out on top.

