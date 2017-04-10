Trailers can be a fickle friend to cinemagoers, and while some scenes won't be making the final-cut, you would at least expect to hear the soundtrack in there somewhere — imagine Star Wars without "The Imperial March," or Jurassic Park without its synonymous theme. However, will this be the case for #WonderWoman's battle tune that we heard in #ZackSnyder's #BatmanvSuperman making it into her solo film?

Titled "Is She With You?" the rocky, electro, track sounded like it was ripped from 300 or Sin City rather than a #superhero film. A million miles away from the high-pitched spinning of Linda Carter's theme in the '70s, #HansZimmer crafted a rousing battle cry. We now have confirmation on whether Diana Prince's war song will make it into Wonder Woman, but don't hold your breath.

Hitting The Right Notes

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

We all know that #PattyJenkins will be flying our female-first Wonder Woman into cinemas on June 2, and we have heard "Is She With You?" plastered all over the trailers, but this sadly doesn't mean it will be making the final cut.

In a recent interview with Empire, Jenkins called the process of finding the right music for Wonder Woman's first solo film a "complicated" process:

"I love that track, but we had to embrace it as a different thing. The story is of who Diana grows into being; you can’t just come out of the gate with a song like that for a ten year old."

With Batman v Superman set decades after the proposed events of Wonder Woman, you can see exactly where Jenkins is coming from. You also have to fit with the tone of the film; using the '60s Batman tune in the Burtonverse was never going to happen, and with Wonder Woman seeming a more colorful million miles away from the themes of BvS, it needs to find its own sound.

Music To Our Ears

'Batman v Superman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Hats off to Zimmer though, it is one hell of a song and with a great origin story. While composing Batman v Superman, Zimmer was reportedly unhappy with his sound for Wonder Woman's theme, well, that was until he came across cellist Tina Guo. Together, the duo crafter the punky sound of "Is She With You?"

Speaking to CinemaBlend to promote BvS, Zimmer revealed how he settled on the film's most inspiring piece of music:

"One thing that has bugged me forever is that our superhero movies are so masculine and male generated. I wanted Wonder Woman to be… I wanted the music to be full of more female… but you know, I wanted a banshee wail, like you’ve never heard before."

It certainly captured the essence of the fearless Amazonian crashing into battle to save the day from Doomsday, and Zimmer is more than thankful for Guo's work on the music:

"So my friend Tina Guo, who’s an amazing electric cellist, basically typecast her, because whenever she picks up her cello that very nice, very sweet, very polite, young woman turns into a warrior princess in one go… There is a different sound you get from the drummers when we have Sheila E. playing amongst them. It just gives you a different sound. It gives you just as much ferocity, but it’s a different type, so we were looking at things like that."

Pretty much every trailer for Wonder Woman so far has ended with a cut to the titles, overlaid by Zimmer's song, so excuse us for thinking the iconic score would make an appearance. While Jenkins doesn't 100 percent rule it out, we should only expect to hear elements of the song, if at all.

Let's just hope that Wonder Woman's composer Rupert Gregson-Williams can up with something suitably Zimmer-esque to replace "Is She With You?" because it will be quite the challenge.

Check out the latest trailer for Wonder Woman, and don't forget our poll below!

