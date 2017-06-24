Wonder Woman came at a difficult time for Warner Bros. with two back-to-back critical and, to some extent, audience failures in the #DCEU with Batman V Superman and Suicide Squad. Despite the excitement the promotional material teased, and Patty Jenkins' past success as a director, fans feared the Amazonian princess's first solo big screen outing would fall under the same disappointing category as its predecessors.

Fortunately that wasn't the case. Not only did it become the best-reviewed film in the franchise, but it's still going strong at the box office weeks after its release. In fact, the movie has consistently broken impressive box office records since it hit theaters. Now, the movie has made history once again.

'Wonder Woman' Just Became The Highest-Grossing Film Directed By A Female Director

On Friday, the movie passed the $300 million mark domestically, with more than another $25 million coming in over the weekend. Thanks to those domestic earnings, after a few days of expectations, #WonderWoman has officially become the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman in history.

That pushed the film's as-of-yet undisclosed global total to eclipse Phyllida Lloyd's 2008 musical comedy starring Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia!, which had a total of $609.8 million—as of right now, Wonder Woman has garnered $654 million. That record is great, but it begs the question:

Should We Celebrate This Record Or Use It As An Example Of How Much Work We Still Have To Do As A Society?

Wonder Woman and #PattyJenkins accomplished a historic record, but in reality, this milestone also highlights how much work needs to be done in regard to equal representation and opportunities in the entertainment industry. $650 million is a lot of money, but it underscores the limited amount of opportunities given to women in the entertainment industry, something that was echoed by Patty Jenkins last year. When asked about her thoughts on not getting to direct Thor 2, Jenkins said:

"I’m still so grateful to [Marvel] for hiring a woman to direct f—–g Thor. Why would you do that? You don’t have to do that."

As Movie Pilot's own Alisha Grauso tweeted, neither the fact that Wonder Woman was directed by a woman or its success give Hollywood bragging rights about female representation or equal opportunities.

Oh wow, you guys let one female director direct one big superhero tentpole? You don't deserved to be thanked for that, Hollywood. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 16, 2017

It is absurd that in 2017 women are clinging to Wonder Woman as a fictional and IRL ray of light because WE LITERALLY HAVE NOTHING ELSE. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 16, 2017

She's right; female directors in big blockbusters shouldn't be a rarity. We shouldn't be celebrating Wonder Woman as a rarity but as the norm, just as we should stop treating it like a surprise every time a female- or POC-led property is successful. But as history's proven time and time again, there needs to be a catalyst for the start of something new. Hopefully Wonder Woman was that for equal opportunities for women in the entertainment industry.

