Now, however you may feel about #WarnerBros' steadily expanding #DCEU, it's likely fair to say that you wouldn't consider any of the films released under its banner to be comedies. Sure, Suicide Squad had some intentionally goofy moments, and there's certainly an argument to be made that Jesse Eisenberg was playing Lex Luthor for laughs in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but for the most part the films are serious, straight-faced adventures, with only the barest hint of humor to them. Indeed, that determined seriousness was a key reason that many fans loved the films — and a key reason why many others hated them.

As it turns out, though, we may well be about to see a very different sort of DCEU in 2017. #JusticeLeague has long been teased as a far lighter take on #DC's most iconic heroes, for instance, and now it seems that #WonderWoman may well be taking the lead on that particular front. Indeed:

'Wonder Woman' Is Basically A Comedy, According To Director Patty Jenkins

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Yup, that's right. According to #PattyJenkins, who should really know, seeing as she directed the damn film, Wonder Woman was always intended to be an explicitly "funny" film. As she put it in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, having been asked about the serious tone of both Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice:

"I think there's funny things in both of those films, but we definitely went for making a funny film. I was always basing it on Superman 1 and on Indiana Jones. I wanted to make a classic film where you're laughing and you're in love with them and then they're off on a fun great adventure. It's definitely in the pursuit of our film."

In other words? Wonder Woman will, if it succeeds in its stated goals, be funny and may even be something close to an actual comedy, in the vein of the deeply entertaining Indiana Jones. Which, for anyone who has been struggling with the DCEU's utter seriousness for the past year or two, is probably the best news you'll hear today.

