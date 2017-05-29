Wonder Woman is an enigma. Although she's among DC's most famous and instantly recognizable heroes, if you go up to someone on the street and ask about Wonder Woman's origin story, it's unlikely they'll be able to tell you. Unlike Superman and Batman, Wonder Woman's story hasn't been absorbed into the public consciousness. Yet, her fans are among the most dedicated and passionate in DC's entire fanbase, as once you get to know Diana Prince it's easy to fall in love with her.

It's difficult to pin down why exactly this is. Wonder Woman's story is much more complex than her direct contemporaries — we all grew up knowing that Superman is an alien and Batman's parents died — and ironically, while this complexity may have prevented Wonder Woman's story from being well known, this also makes her the most interesting member of the Justice League.

The Link Between Mythology & Modern Superheroes

Wonder Woman is a superhero unlike any other. There is a sense of divinity and destiny in her story, as her role has more in common with the champions of Greek mythology than more typical superheroes of her era. Conceived by William Moulton Marston as a tonic to the violent masculinity that he blamed for many of the world's problems, Wonder Woman jumped straight into World War II from her mythological island of Themiscyra, a champion from an ancient and idealized age come to rid the world of war.

The image of Wonder Woman destroying guns is one that has endured, appearing again in the 2017 movie. [Credit: DC]

Wonder Woman's Silver Age origin story expanded on the Hellenistic influence, with Hippolyta molding Diana out of clay and the Greek pantheon of gods granting Diana powers: beauty and grace from Aphrodite, flight and speed from Hermes, wisdom and skill in battle from Athena. This set Wonder Woman apart from other #JusticeLeague heroes and everyone else in #DC's multiverse. Diana was not born of man or woman, but made from clay and granted godly powers. She was something new, something powerful, dedicated to helping those who could not help themselves.

Superheroes are interesting because they fulfill much the same purpose in our culture as the the demigods and champions in ancient legends. Wonder Woman bridges the gap between the ancient and the new, inviting her writers to make full use of the gods and monsters that populate Greek mythology. This can be challenging, and many writers in Wonder Woman's comic history ignored her Greek myth roots, but if you take this away then Diana becomes just another superhero with powers similar to Superman with nothing to set her apart. (And the less said about that time in the 1970s when she was a de-powered spy the better.)

Some of Wonder Woman's best stories dove headfirst into the Hellenistic narrative — the New 52, one of DC's most recent continuities, refined the mythological element in Diana's story. Instead of pitting her against the kind of cackling villains that other superheroes face, writer Brian Azzarello wove an intricate tale of rival gods and dueling demigods, with Diana — now daughter of Zeus — caught in the crossfire. Azzarello also introduced many of Greek mythology's most terrifyingly weird monsters, and a later crossover with the critically acclaimed Batwoman comic (penned by Haden Blackman) blended mythology with a supernaturally gothic story to great effect.

Wonder Woman joins Batwoman in the hunt for Medusa and Nix. [Credit: DC]

Of course, this reboot was not without its controversies. As he told the New York Post, Azzarello changed Diana's origin because he felt a father figure was vital to her character — thus demonstrating a fundamental misunderstanding of the entire point of Diana's story. For Wonder Woman isn't just a champion worthy of the myths of old, she's also a bold statement about what women can achieve, completely independent from men.

An External Perspective: Diana As The Outsider

If there is one thing that sets Wonder Woman apart from the rest, it's the fact that she herself is set apart. Having grown up on Paradise Island, Diana has a unique perspective on humanity — she is an outsider, who can plainly see everything humans do wrong, and everything they do right. Again, this is a complicated element of Diana's character that, in the past, has lead writers to give her stilted and antiquated dialogue while painting her as naive and often obtuse. But when utilized properly, Diana as an outsider is a fascinating idea, especially when this makes her a wise voice in the Justice League. Most often, this external perspective is applied to Diana's hatred of war — which is why her arch-enemy is Ares, the God of War himself.

Diana's driving force is the fact that she always believes there is another way, that war can be avoided — even if, paradoxically, she uses violence to achieve this end. Patty Jenkins chose the relationship that Diana has with war as a core theme of 2017's Wonder Woman, with the trailers revealing that Diana's peaceful upbringing and determination to save others lead her to try and stop World War I.

This is an excellent use of all the elements that make up Wonder Woman's story: We get the sense that Gal Gadot's Diana comes from a world not like ours, but her eagerness to become a savior is endearing. In the film, Diana is presented as a legendary figure, the woman who walks through war without a scratch, inspiring others to find another way and end WWI for good. As she has many times in the comics, Diana's actions are all directed towards the resolution of conflict, believing that Ares is perpetuating WWI for his own gain.

But this is just the start of Wonder Woman's #DCEU story. Thanks to years of gritty DC movies, Wonder Woman is positioned as bringing hope back to the DCEU, the light at the end of a dark, blue-tinted tunnel. More than ever before, Diana's role as the outsider is emphasized — and now, thanks to Wonder Woman's WWI setting, the DCEU's Diana will also have the wisdom of longevity, having witnessed decades of human history. Of course, we've yet to discover how her long life may have tarnished her youthful ideals.

So far, it seems that Patty Jenkins and the other DCEU filmmakers have cherry picked the best parts of Diana's story, leaning heavily on her mythological origin while stressing the importance of her optimism. Ultimately, that's what makes her such an inspiring hero — and with the release of her first live action movie, millions of new fans will finally discover the importance of Wonder Woman.

