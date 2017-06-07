Thanks to Marvel and DC, the blending of reality and fiction has become a mainstay in Hollywood. With the beautiful representations of some of our favorite superheroes on screen, it's easy to see what a world could look like if they truly did exist. From the chaotic humor and violence of Deadpool to the apocalypse avoiding X-Men; the over-the-top billionaire lifestyle of Iron Man, to the grace and humanity of #WonderWoman.

Whatever hero you most connect with, it's something that every fan has dreamed of: these characters entering the universe in which we exist. Thanks to the Israeli clothing line, Castro, we have an idea of just how wonderful that reality could be:

Before you say it, I know that isn't "technically" Wonder Woman, but it's the next best thing: #GalGadot. This minute-long commercial takes us through what it might be like to wake up next to the beautiful Gal Gadot and follow along as she travels about her day.

From the moment you wake up your "Gal" is by your side, teasing you and laughing before heading out the door on a grand adventure across your hometown. Imagine sipping a cup of coffee on the back porch, going for a bike ride across the city, exploring the beauty of nature, strolling down the beach at sunset. All of these moments with Gal Gadot sounds like a pretty wonderful scenario if you ask me. These are the sort of experiences that would stick with you through a lifetime and seems like would be even more amazing if it were with your favorite superhero.

If you could spend the day with any superhero, who would you choose?