In the wake of the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, Warner Bros. made the decision to cancel the premiere of Wonder Woman in London. After the London cancellation, the U.S. movie premiere continued last Thursday at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood with extra security.

The security at Pantages Theatre included bomb sniffing dogs, increased police presence and extra bag checks. According to Reuters, #WonderWoman's director Patty Jenkins, gave a few words of solace about the Manchester attack during the red carpet event:

"All of our eyes on the UK right now and we're heartbroken. It's not the time to celebrate anything and I'm only happy that we really did make a movie about love and trying to be better people. That's the message that needs to be out in the world right now but it's not a time to celebrate anything else."

In the article from Reuters, even #GalGadot gave her condolences:

"I think it was a good idea not to do the premiere in London. As an Israeli, I can tell you we always say we need to celebrate life, and life is stronger than anything and now we're trying to celebrate life, right? So it's mixed feelings but the show must go on, I guess."

Hollywood Has Added Security For Other Movie Premieres

It's not uncommon for movie premieres to have increased security after tragic events. Where there's an event that brings together a crowd of people, it becomes difficult to keep a vigil eye on anything suspicious. Hollywood has always had procedures for these types of events.

After the attacks in Paris in 2015, more police were added for the Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 premiere in Los Angeles, California. For the premiere of Rogue One in LA, not only did they have bomb-sniffing dogs and added security, but five blocks of Hollywood Boulevard were completely closed off.

With various tragedies happening across the world, Hollywood's primary goal is to keep the media and fans safe during these premieres. There’s always a possibility that large crowds could be perceived as targets for other attacks. When it comes to security, every precaution must be made to prevent something like the tragedy that occurred in Manchester.

Wonder Woman will be released on June 2, 2017.

(Source: Reuters)