By now, millions of people have witnessed Patty Jenkins's amazing rendition of Wonder Woman on the big screen. From top to bottom with everyone involved, it was immediately obvious that the film was made with love and care. One of the many creative people who deserves praise from that camp is composer Rupert Gregson-Williams.

If there was ever an aspect of a film that could be described as the "secret sauce," it would be the score, which was a key part of #WonderWoman. Patty Jenkins was able to capture some of the most epic and tender moments ever seen in a superhero film, and Gregson-Williams' score helped drive those emotions straight through the heart.

Hope In The Quiet Moments

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

In many of the scenes involving intimate character interaction, the film's score re-iterated the emotional tones of the moment. This was the case from the very beginning, with scenes involving young Diana and her mother, to her scenes as a grown woman with Steve Trevor. In all of these moments, Patty Jenkins's masterful directing ability to draw out performances from her actors was beautifully complimented by Gregson-Williams' score, which helped bring the audience in closer to the emotional states of the characters.

Regardless of the variety of emotions being portrayed onscreen, there always seemed to be an underlying sense of hope in the score for many of the scenes, which helped highlight the overall tone and feel of the film. Moments were never bogged down by a single emotional tone, thanks, in part, to the score.

Hope In Epic Fashion

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

One of the strengths of Wonder Woman was the way Patty Jenkins was able to balance intimate character moments with enough action for even the most adrenaline thirsty fans. Dare I play the "no man's land" card? What was different about the score for Wonder Woman was how it avoided being over the top during some of the most intense action scenes. While booming drums and an electric guitar could have fit the type of action filmed on screen, Gregson-Williams's more dramatic approach to the score gave each scene an epic and hopeful feeling.

One example of this was when Wonder Woman was crossing no man's land. The score helped make that scene one of the most memorable of any superhero film with a slow, epic and sweeping score that seemed as bright, hopeful and triumphant as our heroin.

Taking Us To The Brink And Back

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

There was a pivotal scene in the film where directing, acting and score weaved together seamlessly to give perhaps the most hopeful ending of a #DCEU film so far. The final battle between Diana and her Olympian foe Ares, echoed the intense action experienced in previous DCEU films, and almost felt like we were heading back to the dark, abysmal place experienced in Batman v Superman or Man of Steel.

As the climax of the fight brought everyone to the brink of total chaos and destruction, Patty Jenkins's vision of hope swallowed up the darkness with Gal Gadot's masterful performance as Wonder Woman. Those elements were boldly underlined by Gregson-Williams's beautiful score, which took the audience to the brink and back.

Strength Through Hope And Love

Patty Jenkins's message in Wonder Woman can be felt from beginning to end. The film was a refreshing reminder that superheroes at their core are meant to inspire us. Rupert Gregson-Williams's beautiful score helped drive that message home for Wonder Woman to be a shining example of hope and love for the world.