What are you going to see this weekend: A woman wrecking a bunch of dudes' shit in a bombastic blockbuster... or Wonder Woman? Next weekend sees the demigod superhero go head to head with Tom Cruise's The Mummy, and their ensuing box office battle just makes me long for a crossover movie where Wonder Woman and Sofia Boutella's bandaged badass throw down for real. Unfortunately, this will probably never happen, so we'll have to settle for ticket sale wars instead — and with the fate of Universal's "Dark Universe" on the line, what a war it shall be.

After decades in the pipeline, #WonderWoman has stormed into cinemas to a meteoric opening weekend at the box office, earning $100 million domestically and over $200 million worldwide. With glowing reviews plus the excitement of a legion of #DC fans, it's a dead cert that Wonder Woman will continue to rake in those ticket sales in its second weekend. Box office analysts are predicting a 50% drop-off (which is standard for popular blockbusters), but is this enough to best The Mummy?

Almost definitely, is the answer to that burning question. Although analysts initially predicted that The Mummy would open to $50 million domestic, now this has dropped to $35 million — not a good sign for the film that Universal are using to launch a new franchise. If this is true, then Wonder Woman will come out on top, with audiences flooding to see the #DCEU movie rather than a monster flick. The two action movies share a common audience, so competition may not be so healthy for The Mummy.

Bad News For Universal's 'Dark Universe'

It's worth noting that the review embargo for The Mummy is still in place, and won't lift until later this week. Good reviews could cause an increase in ticket sales — but it's certainly doesn't bode well that Universal have embargoed reviews right up until The Mummy's release date. But who knows, maybe the monster movie will receive an overwhelmingly positive reception, and The Mummy will manage to crush Wonder Woman in their epic battle. Somehow though, I doubt it.

If The Mummy flops, this is very bad news for Universal's proposed "Dark Universe," an interconnected franchise containing a series of monster movies, with a team-up movie already planned. This was an odd idea when Universal first announced it, especially as Dracula Untold performed so poorly. (This movie was initially slated to be part of the universe, but was later removed.)

Tom Cruise faces down Sofia Boutella's Mummy. [Credit: Universal]

According to The Mummy director Alex Kurtzman, this universe will include solo movies following Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Phantom of the Opera, Hunchback of Notre Dame, and the Invisible Man. Needless to say, this is an ambitious project, and it all hinges on the success of the first movie in the franchise — Tom Cruise's The Mummy.

It's worth noting that The Mummy has already been released in South Korea to a record-breaking opening day, and with Tom Cruise's past movies performing better overseas than in the States, The Mummy's success doesn't necessarily rely on the domestic take. However, if Universal want to launch a major interconnected universe that will continue for many years, they'll need The Mummy to get a good reception from US audiences in order to hype the project.

So ironically, even though Wonder Woman saved one franchise, she may have squashed another under her stylish yet affordable boots.

(Source: Comicbook.com, io9)