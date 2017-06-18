The DCEU’s latest venture Wonder Woman opened to rave reviews and smashed box office records, and the film’s star, Gal Gadot, is fast becoming a household name. Wonder Woman is a stellar achievement both critically and financially, and it has also become a rallying cry for female empowerment.

Audiences everywhere were blown away with just how much #WonderWoman meant to them. Many were moved to tears by finally seeing a strong female role model charging through her own big-budget superhero film. Beyond her portrayal of Diana Prince in Wonder Woman, #GalGadot herself has become a beacon of female empowerment, and she has embraced the role like a real-life superhero. Off screen, her down-to-earth personality has further endeared her to the public, and recently, Gadot shared some pictures on Instagram that gave fans a look at her personal life as a mother.

Gal Gadot Stuns Without Make-Up On Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, Gal Gadot shared a picture that many could relate to, and gave her fans a glimpse into her life as a mother of two. The photo was a close-up shot of the actress, who (like many new parents) had a sleepless night while looking after her 3-month-old baby, Maya.

In the caption, Gadot describes what her what night was like, and talks about the joy of raising her two beautiful daughters:

Sleepless night, colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest.

Gal Gadot looks gorgeous with or without make-up, but it’s the message in the post that makes the picture special. Despite being the star of an extremely successful film, Gadot is a human being just like the rest of us, and above all, loves and cares about her family.

The Man At Wonder Woman's Side

Shortly after sharing the up-close photo of herself on Instagram, Gadot shared a photo of her and her husband, Jaron Versano. Gadot’s husband of 10 years had posted the picture a few days prior, in which Versano is wearing a t-shirt that shows how supportive he is of his wonderful wife’s success.

On his own Instagram page, Versano captioned the picture of himself sporting the Wonder Woman shirt with the hashtags, "#mywife #therealwonderwoman", which caused fans to swoon. The picture of Jaron Versano caught some steam on social media, and fans loved that he supported his wife – even if it was with a novelty T-shirt.

Gal Gadot has gone from relative obscurity to superstardom very quickly, and instead of basking in the fame, she has used her status to become a positive role model, and inspire people all over the world. With #JusticeLeague premiering in a few short months, Gadot’s star will rise to new heights, and it’s great to see that she has a wonderful husband and a loving family that will stand with her and be proud of her new-found success.

Wonder Woman is in theaters now, and make sure you catch Justice League in theaters on November 17, 2017.

Sound off! What do you think of Gal Gadot’s Instagram posts? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.