There's very little time left until #WonderWoman, the latest release in the #DCEU franchise, hits theaters and we're struggling to contain our excitement. Arguably the most anticipated superhero movie of the year, Wonder Woman will mark the first ever solo film for the iconic Amazon princess and #GalGadot's portrayal of the character is the first successful take since Lynda Carter donned the red white and blue leotard back in the 1970s' TV series.

With only weeks to go until the film's release, Warner Bros. dropped a brand new trailer during the latest episode of #Gotham and if anything, it has only increased our excitement. Unlike previous trailers, we see Diana getting involved in all of the action. Take a look here:

Justice Gets A New Name

This trailer gives us a glimpse of what Diana is really capable of as a warrior princess. At one point, we hear the superheroine talk about how the gods made Amazons in an attempt to restore peace to the world and that's exactly what she intends to do — this comes across throughout the trailer as Diana kicks some villainous butt, both as Wonder Woman and as #DianaPrince.

This trailer really highlights that no matter what outfit she's wearing, the Amazon princess will be dishing out a lot of justice in the film and her Amazonian skills will be seen on more than one occasion. We can't wait to see her fight for our rights!

Wonder Woman hits cinemas on June 2, 2017.

