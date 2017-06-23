The dust has just about settled around Wonder Woman, and we finally got the Amazonian warrior movie that we've always wanted. With amazing action set pieces, and a beautiful tale of love, war and cultures, Wonder Woman broke new ground in the #superhero genre. Wonder Woman had dominating display at the box office and glowing reviews from fans and critics alike, and I'm sure we're definitely going to be seeing a sequel in the next four years.

As with any movie that's been in development for many years, there's always cool tidbits of trivia and facts, yet a lot of these stories go unnoticed. But once you know them, you can easily impress your friends. Let's look at nine things you might not have known about Wonder Woman!

1. Director Patty Jenkins Almost Directed 'Wonder Woman' In 2005

Patty Jenkins might not sound like a household name to you since she's only made two full motion pictures (one being Wonder Woman), but did you know she wanted to direct Wonder Woman back in 2005? Ultimately, she had to pass it on because of an unexpected pregnancy, but it worked out in the end, because her 2017 version was a huge success.

2. Gal Gadot Almost Starred In 'Man Of Steel'

'Man of Steel' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Patty Jenkins wasn't able to direct Wonder Woman in 2005, proving that sometimes, timing is everything. The same luck timing can be said for Gal Gadot, as she almost starred as the villain in Man of Steel. When speaking to Xnet, she said that, like Patty Jenkins, she turned down the role due to pregnancy:

"When I was a month pregnant with (my daughter) Alma, I got an offer to be the evil Superman character. If I wasn’t pregnant I’d take the job, and there’s no way they would take me now to be Wonder Woman."

It seems like Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have their kids to thank for their well-timed career opportunities!

3. Gal Gadot Was Pregnant During The Reshoots For 'Wonder Woman'

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Pregnancy may have stopped Gal Gadot from taking the role of Lara Lor-Van in Man of Steel, but it didn't stop her filming reshoots for Wonder Woman. It's incredible to imagine that Gal Gadot filmed various action scenes whilst five months pregnant on set. When speaking to EW, she jokingly said:

“On wide shots I looked very funny, like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog.”

Kudos to her work ethic! Even director Patty Jenkins commended her when speaking to EW:

“There are so many things we asked her to do: Now do it on one foot. Now shout while you’re doing it. Now it’s raining in the freezing cold and you’ve lost your voice, go. Everyday it was a hilarious gauntlet and she would do it.”

4. Zach Snyder Has A Cameo In The Movie

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

#DC ringleader Zach Snyder is no stranger to cameoing in films he's involved with. You may remember his weird cameo in Batman V Superman, which only featured his hand. However, in Wonder Woman, he does make a full body cameo, but you have to be quick to notice him. Snyder played an extra in the World War I scenes, though it may take a few viewings of the film to spot him.

5. The Film Featured Two Other Characters Who Have Been Wonder Woman

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Bros]

Sometimes major characters from #comics may feature in a superhero movie but go unnoticed. Wonder Woman is no exception to this, as two vital characters were in the film, and it wasn't exactly spoon-fed to us. The two characters are Artemis and Orana, who were featured as some of the Amazonian warriors. In the comics, these two women go on to be Wonder Woman, which means we've seen three Wonder Women on screen at once!

6. 'Wonder Woman' Was Banned In Lebanon

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Most people know by now that Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot served time in the Israeli military. And because Israel is officially at war with Lebanon, this meant the Wonder Woman was banned from showing in Lebanon.

7. That Ice-Cream Eating Scene Is Straight From The Comics

The 'New 52' comics [Credit: DC Comics]

A lot of Wonder Woman featured details from the New 52 comics, like how Wonder Woman was the daughter of Zeus and, more surprisingly, the ice cream scene. You might think that the ice cream scene was just a nice little relaxing time out before the action, with little meaning behind it. But as you can see from the above picture, this moment was completely intentional.

8. Gal Gadot Wasn't The Original Choice For Diana

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Gal Gadot may be the perfect Wonder Woman we've always deserved, but she wasn't the first choice. Major names like Cate Blanchett and Cobie Smulders were considered for the role. Ironically, Cobie Smulders voiced Wonder Woman in The Lego Movie and went on to play Agent Maria Hill in the #MCU. Cate Blanchett also joined Cobie Smulders on team Marvel, as she's going to be playing villain Hela in Thor: Ragnarok.

9. 'Wonder Woman' Marks The Highest US Opening For A Female Director

Wonder Woman in 'Batman v Superman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Patty Jenkins recently made history as a female director, making the highest US opening for any female director. This record was previously held by Sam Taylor-Johnson for Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015. With an opening of $103 million, this shows an amazing and bright future for female directors in comic book movies. Now we only have to wait two more years for Captain Marvel, which is being directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden!

As you can see, there's a lot of awesome trivia behind the excellent and important Wonder Woman. I'm sure everybody's stoked to see what DC does with Wonder Woman 2, but we won't have to wait long to see Diana again, because Justice League hits theatres this November!

Let me know what you thought of Wonder Woman in the comments!

(Sources: Xnet, Batman-News, EW)