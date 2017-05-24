In light of the recent terrorist attack in Manchester, Warner Brothers has decided to call off the Wonder Woman UK premiere and junket.

The attack at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night claimed the lives of 22 innocent people, and injured many others. The devastating incident led to the cancellation of events around the UK, and troops have been deployed across the area as the threat level remains critical.

The UK premiere of Wonder Woman was planned to take place in London on May 31st as Gal Gadot and the rest of the cast and filmmakers continue their press tour for the film. Warner Brothers cancelled the event out of respect to the victims and with a mind for the safety of others who might attend the event.

A spokesperson for WB issued this statement in regards to the cancellation:

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK. In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London."

There had been questions about whether the premiere would be fully canceled or merely postponed, but the statement seems to say the event is scrapped entirely. The safety of civilians is top priority and there is no doubt the cast and crew have no issue with the decision. Our thoughts are with all those touched by this act of violence.

Wonder Woman opens in theaters around the world on June 2, 2017.